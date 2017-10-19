Rodeo Parade entries due now

HEY THERE: The Daily News Dalmatian gives a shout out on behalf of Warwick Animal Welfare. Photo Shannon Newley / Warwick Daily News

TIME is running out to book your spot in one of the biggest events on the rodeo calendar.

Those planning to take part in the 2017 John Dee Rodeo Street Parade has until 5pm tomorrow to register.

The parade returns this year after a break last year.

The event will in Palmerin St on Saturday, October 28 from 10am and the Southern Downs Regional Council is inviting everyone to be involved.

Councillor Yve Stocks said it was sure to be an enjoyable event and she was delighted to see the parade brought back.

"It's a wonderful event for everyone to get involved in of all ages,” she said.

"We hope it'll be full of fun and colour and that the Warwick community will get behind it.”

The theme this year is Denim and Diamonds and will include Rodeo Queens plus some professional rodeo competitors, along with floats featuring community members and groups.

Registration forms are available at the Visitor Information Centre at Warwick Town Hall or on the SDRC website.