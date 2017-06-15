Rodeo Queen Quest welcomes familiar face

FRESH FACE: Kelli Mullins takes the reins as the new Warwick Rodeo Queen Quest Coordinator.

THE reins of the Warwick Rodeo Queen Quest have found themselves in a new pair of hands, those of long-time Show and Rodeo Society volunteer Kelli Mullins.

Joining the committee as the Queen Quest coordinator, Kelli is looking forward to helping continue the momentum the event has built over the past few years.

"We're working together to bring a bit of fun back into the quest and encourage more local involvement,” she said.

Having been around horses since age two, she is eager to promote the great Australian rodeo tradition with the help of the Queen Quest entrants.

"The girls act as ambassadors for the event and gain skills for themselves,” she said.

"It builds self-confidence and gives a sense of achievement.”

Fitting her rodeo duties around a full-time job at the Department of Transport and Main Roads, Kelli has demonstrated her overwhelming dedication.

She knows entering the quest can be nerve-wracking but is there to lend a hand to anyone who needs it.

"We're there to give support and encouragement,” she said.

"You'll learn so much and make life-long friends.”