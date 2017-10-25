Rodeo Queen shows off Warwick to the world

THE glitz and glamour of the Warwick Rodeo and Gold Cup Campdraft week takes shape with the crowning of the annual Rodeo Queen.

The lucky woman selected by a panel of judges flies the flag for Warwick both at home and abroad.

This title isn't just about enjoying a good time for the week, it involves so much more, including spreading the word in the US of the acclaimed event that is the Warwick Rodeo.

Ashleigh Grant took home the prestigious honour of 2016 Rodeo Queen, an accolade she will never forget.

It's a title Miss Grant hasn't taken lightly and she said it has made for one of the best years of her life.

"I haven't missed a rodeo in 24 years,” Miss Grant said.

"The rodeo is close to everybody's hearts, especially with a lot of people growing up on farms. It was surreal to be crowned.

"I was stuck in a moment of thinking if this has actually happened.

"I was shaking during my speech and it was tough to get the words out.”

This is the power of the Warwick Rodeo Queen Quest.

Despite the glitz and glamour of the rodeo week events, the road to get to that point is a tough one.

"I put in my application the day after entries opened in April,” Miss Grant said.

"From there I started preparing fundraisers, a trivia night, a barrel race and a campdraft for volunteers.

"Those ran from the start of May through to the end of September.

"You're required to make sure your outfit is prepared, as well as preparing your horse, because it is different for them as well.”

Miss Grant said stereotypes of western beauty pageants didn't apply to Warwick's Rodeo Queen Quest.

"Being successful is not just about wearing a crown,” she said.

"It's about having a broad knowledge of the town and community, as well as the rodeo.

"You need to be able to demonstrate this information on Australia, horsing and campdrafting overseas.”

Public speaking is another key component of the quest, and one Miss Grant had to overcome to get into her element.

"Your communication skills are tested with a private interview in front of panel judges where they ask you questions, as well as answering questions on stage in front of a crowd,” she said.

"I'm a shy person, but that goes away when I have a microphone in my hand.

"I was fortunate that things were able to flow nicely when I was talking and it felt natural up there.”

Miss Grant's title has allowed her the opportunity of a lifetime to visit rodeos in the US and Canada.

"I was lucky enough to head to the Canadian rodeo finals and the Cheyenne Frontier Rodeo in America,” she said.

"The experience there was amazing. There were street parades, sponsors' events and sightseeing opportunities, and it felt unreal to be an international guest.”