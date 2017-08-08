Rodeo revving up for Killarney

SADDLE UP: Jason McDonald competes in the Novice Bull Ride at the Killarney Rodeo last Saturday.

THREE big days of rodeo action are coming to Killarney this weekend.

The Killarney Show and Rodeo Society will open up the showgrounds to host the annual rodeo event, beginning on Friday with the New Season futurity and classic, including ladies futurity.

Killarney Show and Rodeo Society secretary Jan Hamilton said the annual event was a huge undertaking for the hard-working volunteers.

"We expect to see a lot of different riders to come from all over the Southern Downs, northern New South Wales and Western Queensland for the rodeo,” Mrs Hamilton said.

"I still need to check the full number of nominations but we're expecting a packed-out arena for the three days.”

Mrs Hamilton said nominations had closed for Friday and Saturday events, but the Sunday barrel racing event would be open for nominations until tomorrow.

"Our main audience is on Saturday for the National Rodeo Association All Round Rodeo due to the variety of the events, including rough stock and timed events,” she said.

"The nominations for the local woolly ride and poddy ride will be taken on the night.

"We'll have music and entertainment running until late on the Saturday night, and a bar and some food on the other nights.”

Gates will open on Friday from 5pm for the Futurity event, at 3pm on Saturday for the NRA All Round Rodeo and at noon for the barrel racing on Sunday.

Saturday has a gate fee of $10 an adult, $5 for kids or $20 for a family pass, while both Friday and Sunday have free entry.

For more information, find the Killarney Show and Rodeo Society on Facebook.

Phone Jacqui at Down Under Bucking Bulls on 0439466661 for the Futurity or Shelly Frame for the Queensland Barrel Racing Association Event on 46681283.