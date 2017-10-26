Rodeo superstar Fallon Taylor has landed in Warwick

GIDDY UP: Miss Rodeo Canada Ali Mullin, Miss Rodeo Australia Emma Deicke, Fallon Taylor, 2018 Miss Rodeo Australia entrant Nikea Coulson, Miss Rodeo Australia 2016 Katy Scott and 2018 Miss Rodeo Australia entrant Kate Taylor catch up at the APRA Heritage Centre.

GIDDY UP: Miss Rodeo Canada Ali Mullin, Miss Rodeo Australia Emma Deicke, Fallon Taylor, 2018 Miss Rodeo Australia entrant Nikea Coulson, Miss Rodeo Australia 2016 Katy Scott and 2018 Miss Rodeo Australia entrant Kate Taylor catch up at the APRA Heritage Centre. Jonno Colfs

IT'S the biggest weekend on the Warwick calendar and some very special international guests are here and ready to experience Australia's most famous rodeo.

Rodeo superstar Fallon Taylor arrived in town yesterday afternoon and met up with Miss Rodeo Canada Ali Mullin and Miss Rodeo Australia Emma Deicke at an invite-only event at the Australian Professional Rodeo Association Heritage Centre.

Miss Taylor is a former World Champion Barrell racer and has amassed a legion of fans from her competition days, clothing lines and social media presence.

Taylor said this was her first time in Australia.

"I've been meaning to get out here for so long,” she said.

"It's been a dream of mine come over and repay the huge support I've been getting from the fans over the years. It's so great to finally be here and I can't wait to get out there and say hello to everybody.”

Miss Taylor said after she received her invitation from the APRA to come out for the Warwick Rodeo, she did a lot of research on the event and rodeo in Australia.

"I'm a rodeo fan at heart, so I'm so excited to see some Australian rodeo action,” she said.

"This weekend will be a whirlwind but I'm going to try and meet as many fans as possible.”

RODEO READY: Miss Rodeo Canada Ali Mullin, rodeo superstar Fallon Taylor and Miss Rodeo Australia Emma Deicke get ready for a huge weekend in Warwick. Jonno Colfs

Also in Australia for the first time, Miss Rodeo Canada Ali Mullin said her year as rodeo queen had been amazing.

"Rodeo is huge in Canada and I know the event here are very similar so I can't wait to see what as Australian rodeo is like,” she said.

"One thing I love about rodeo is that wherever you go the people are very similar.”

An experienced break away roper, Miss Mullin said she was keen to watch the event here in Warwick.

"I've been here for two weeks, travelling around Queensland and meeting lots of people,” she said.

"But now it's time for some rodeo excitement and I can't wait. I've been so blessed to have this amazing experience and I can't wait to enjoy the weekend ahead.”

Emma Deicke has been to Warwick once before, in January when she was crowned Miss Rodeo Australia for 2017.

"I've heard so many great things about the Warwick Rodeo,” she said.

"It's going to be a jam-packed weekend, with a lot of events, sponsor dinners, meeting people and watching as much rodeo action as I can.

"My favourite thing about heading to a rodeo is to feel the atmosphere and see how the town gets behind it, and of course talking to people and hearing their rodeo stories.”

The rodeo queens will be meeting fans and signing autographs at the APRA tent in front of the main grandstand each day at 4pm.