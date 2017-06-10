Rodeo veteran vies for crown

RODEO HOPEFUL: Warwick girl Courtney Darragh is keen to compete in this year's Queen Quest.

IT TAKES more than a tip of the hat to impress the judges at the Warwick Rodeo Queen Quest and entrant Courtney Darragh is up to the task.

Having competed in the quest since she was a tiny tot, Courtney said it was the highlight of her year.

"Even when I'm not competing, Warwick Rodeo is the biggest event for me for the year,” she said.

Courtney took home the crown for Princess Horsemanship in 2005 and Queen Horsemanship in 2010.

Personal growth is the key component that keeps the 28-year-old coming back.

"It gives you a lot of self-confidence and definitely helps in public speaking,” she said.

"It helps with life in general because it brings you out of your shell at a little bit.”

Courtney believes her experience will stand her in good stead. "Some entrants don't understand how full-on it is,” she said.

"I've had many years practice.”

Warwick Rodeo Queen Quest coordinator Kelli Mullins said people from Queensland and New South Wales had expressed interest in competing.

"The experience is offered by the quest are life changing, it opens so many doors,” she said.

"Some of the prizes on offer are the possibility of trips to places like Canada.”

To enter, visit the Show and Rodeo office at Warwick Showgrounds.

Entries for the quest close on September 29.