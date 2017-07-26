Roles reversed as students run school

STUDENTS normally are sent into the principal's office, not seated in the big chair.

The roles were reversed at the School of Total Education on Tuesday, as year nine students were in charge of all aspects of the school.

From teaching, to admin and the principal's office, students took the reins and showed their leadership.

The annual day has been running for close to 30 years, and principal Shane Power said it provided a number of benefits for students.

"The main idea is to give students a sense of responsibility,” Mr Power said.

"By managing the different areas of the school for the day, it gives students valuable experience at a critical age.”

Jack McLucas filled in the principal's chair for the morning, and valued the opportunity.

"It's definitely different,” Mr McLucas said.

"It gives me an insight into the daily jobs of Mr Power.

"It's good to get a chance to see what Mr Power does, and gives me a better understanding of some of the pressures that staff are subjected to.”

Earlier in the morning, Mr McLucas conducted an enrolment interview with parents of a prospective student, and Mr Power said he handled the task with aplomb.

"Jack held the meeting both confidently and competently,” Mr Power said.

"He explained what the school is about and talked through the various programs we have on offer, handling himself extremely well in the process.”

Ryan Pike filled in an admin role during the morning, and said he enjoyed it.

"It's really good to see what the staff do and how they go about their tasks,” Mr Pike said.

"Filling in the role has definitely given me a greater respect for the work that they do.”

The experience served young Gabby Williment well, who said the day helped her future ambitions.

"I'd like to be a teacher in the future,” Miss Williment said.

"It's good to get a chance to teach today, and it's a day that I've been looking forward to for a while.”