22°
News

Roles reversed as students run school

Sean Teuma
| 26th Jul 2017 1:00 PM
Acting principal Jack McLucas undertaking his duties
Acting principal Jack McLucas undertaking his duties Sean Teuma

Popular Stories

Local Real Estate

Search for local real estate online now

Subscribe Now

Start with 50% off your first 12 weeks Subscribe Now

STUDENTS normally are sent into the principal's office, not seated in the big chair.

The roles were reversed at the School of Total Education on Tuesday, as year nine students were in charge of all aspects of the school.

From teaching, to admin and the principal's office, students took the reins and showed their leadership.

The annual day has been running for close to 30 years, and principal Shane Power said it provided a number of benefits for students.

"The main idea is to give students a sense of responsibility,” Mr Power said.

"By managing the different areas of the school for the day, it gives students valuable experience at a critical age.”

Jack McLucas filled in the principal's chair for the morning, and valued the opportunity.

"It's definitely different,” Mr McLucas said.

"It gives me an insight into the daily jobs of Mr Power.

"It's good to get a chance to see what Mr Power does, and gives me a better understanding of some of the pressures that staff are subjected to.”

Earlier in the morning, Mr McLucas conducted an enrolment interview with parents of a prospective student, and Mr Power said he handled the task with aplomb.

"Jack held the meeting both confidently and competently,” Mr Power said.

"He explained what the school is about and talked through the various programs we have on offer, handling himself extremely well in the process.”

Ryan Pike filled in an admin role during the morning, and said he enjoyed it.

"It's really good to see what the staff do and how they go about their tasks,” Mr Pike said.

"Filling in the role has definitely given me a greater respect for the work that they do.”

The experience served young Gabby Williment well, who said the day helped her future ambitions.

"I'd like to be a teacher in the future,” Miss Williment said.

"It's good to get a chance to teach today, and it's a day that I've been looking forward to for a while.”

Warwick Daily News
Man flees police, sparks Warwick block shut-down

Man flees police, sparks Warwick block shut-down

Police were called to Rose City Shoppingworld carpark at 3.45pm after a member of the public said they spotted a man acting suspiciously.

SDRC pushes for infrastructure

CROSSING OFF GOALS: Upgrades to Condamine River Rd crossings are among six Southern Downs projects being inspected under the program.

Six regional projects progressed under infrastructure program

Mine revamp to bring new jobs

STEP FORWARD: MRV Metals CEO Jason Elks has opened the company's office in Texas.

New jobs are set to bring a boost with new MRV Metals project

Sweet dreams for Warwick's little ones

Mem Fox's Time For Bed

Falling asleep has never been so cute.

Local Partners

Pride on show for Carbal Art

Carbal Community Art Group formed in 2015 after the Jumpers and Jazz Festival, and they're back for another year.

Killarney couple the bees knees

Grace and Graeme Heal at the Pig and Calf Sale.

Warwick's honey brings in Killarney visitors to town.

Warwick parkrun with a difference this Saturday

Peter Doyle and Jeff Morris in a Warwick parkrun.

Come in your PJs to Warwick parkrun

Referees' night a must in touch

REFS NIGHT: First season senior referee of the year Caitie Teo with Warwick touch president Justin Nolan.

Touch team reminded - referees' night is compulsory

What's on at Jumpers and Jazz today: Tuesday

LEARN CRAFT: There are plenty of workshops happening around town today.

See a masterpiece come together or learn a new craft

MOVIE REVIEW: War for the Planet of the Apes

Andy Serkis monkeys around with Apocalypse Now in War For the Planet Of the Apes.

Ninja Warrior airs clips of dead contestant Johann Ofner

Johann Ofner has been identified as the man shot dead in an incident in the Brisbane CBD this afternoon

He was killed before the series went to air.

Meet 7 of the Fraser Coast's most eligible bachelors

Fraser Coast eligible bachelor - Bobbi Depp.

Are you single and looking for love?

Justin Bieber speaks after cancelling 14 concerts

Helal’s selfie with Bieber

So is he starting his own church or not?

Uproar over Australian Ninja Warrior grand final

Ben powers through new obstacle, “the spider jump”.Source:Channel 9

"What the hell happens now?"

Kendall Jenner's raunchy pose could breach standards

Kendall Jenner

Other celebs including Rita Ora, Bella Hadid posted similar shots.

The best and worst reality TV coming

Matty J in a scene from episode two of The Bachelor.

Reality TV bonanza as Hell’s Kitchen, The Block and Survivor launch.

Investor Alert!

19 Boronia Drive, Warwick 4370

Unit 2 2 1 $379,000

Two 2 bedroom brick units with good return. Both units feature 2 built-in bedrooms, ensuite, open plan air conditioned kitchen and meals area, separate lounge...

Large Home - Large Shed

71 Canning Street, Warwick 4370

House 4 1 4 $279,000

4 Bedrooms, bay window in main * office / store room *sunroom *large entry hall *separate lounge, woodheater * separate dining * renovated kitchen granite benches...

Comfortable Home - Large Shed

136 Glengallan Road, Warwick 4370

House 4 1 2 $355,000

4 Bedrooms * separate lounge * kitchen, meals, family * separate toilet * covered outdoor entertainment area * double carport *large shed approx 15m x 6m with...

Priced to Sell -Offers Welcome

8A William Street, Warwick 4370

House 5 2 2 $422,500

REDUCED - 5 Bedrooms *ensuite and office / parents retreat off main with verandah access * large modern kitchen * spacious open living, lounge, dining with bar...

Beautifully Presented Family Home

1 Goodrich Street, Inglewood 4387

House 4 1 1 $289,000

Beautifully presented four bedroom home located in a quiet area with rural views on the edge of Inglewood. Two of the bedrooms have built-in wardrobes, fourth...

Rural Benefits

522 Roona Road, Junabee 4370

Rural 3 1 2 $ 269,000

JUNABEE - only 12K East of Warwick. Set on 1133 m, in a rural community with mountain and valley views, is a 3 bedroom brick home on a bitumen road. All bedroom...

When It Just Ticks All The Boxes!

143 Glengallan Road, Warwick 4370

House 4 3 2 $425,000

Located in a quiet and private location, this fully renovated 4 bedroom brick and tile home is perfectly positioned on an elevated 2947m2 block with established...

Land at Bargain Price

L87 Norman Street, Ellinthorp 4362

Residential Land Looking for cheap land as investment? Want a home base if you ... $35,000

Looking for cheap land as investment? Want a home base if you are a traveller? Do you have a limited budget? Here's an opportunity to purchase a residential block...

Great Value Brick and Tile

5 Jabrili Court, Warwick 4370

House 4 2 2 $289,000

Exceptional value this 4 bedroom brick and tile home situated in sought after area close to the golf course, schools and the CBD. Features 4 built-in bedrooms...

Priced to SELL!

Warwick 4370

Residential Land Looking for a building block at the right price? here it is ... $89,000

Looking for a building block at the right price? here it is a 809 m lot with sewerage, power and services ready to connect. Close proximity to Warwick Base...

Beers, spirits and 131 years of history up for grabs

The 131-year-old General Gordon Hotel is on the market with all of its quirks included.

Pub with good beer and "lovely food” for sale 20 minutes from town

Tenant: Let me rent, I'll fix your property and pay for it

Noosaville tenant Tony Conyers thought his tenancy was guaranteed until 2035, so he spent his own money on the property. Now he's been told he may not be able to stay for even one more year.

Renter spent $30k on maintaining, improving property over 17 years

TENANTS FROM HELL: See the mess left by evicted couple

DISGUSTING: Mess left by evicted tenants. Owner of the Mongogarie property Christine Beatty has been left at least $5000 out of pocket.

Couple were 'living large' while not paying their rent

How Gladstone's cheapest and most expensive homes stack up

SPECTACULAR: This home on Springs Road, Agnes Water, is selling in the mid-$2 million range.

With the market currently low, now is the time to invest.