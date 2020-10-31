ROLLING COVERAGE: Southern Downs votes 2020

COUNTDOWN BEGINS: These six Southern Downs candidates will see their fates decide by voters tonight.

UPDATE 6.30PM: PRELIMINARY results are in and current Southern Downs member James Lister is off to a strong start.

With 517 votes counted, Mr Lister already has 292 votes or 56.48 percent.

Labor candidate Joel Richters is coming in second with 108 votes or 20. 89 percent.

Other candidates' positions are as follow:

- Rosemary Moulden (One Nation): 45 votes

- Deborah Waldron (Legalise Cannabis QLD): 27 votes

- Tom Henderson (The Greens) 23 votes

- Malcolm Richardson (SFFP) 22 votes

EARLIER: AS ELECTION day draws to a close, polling officials will now prepare to count the votes.

This election will decide who will take the premiership during the coronavirus pandemic; Labor's Annastacia Palasczcuk or the Liberal National Party's Deb Frecklington.

Over more than 316,000 postal votes have already been returned and over half of Queensland residents voted before today.

The six candidates that are vying for the seat of Southern Downs are:

- James Lister, LNP

- Joel Richters, ALP

- Rosemary Moulden, One Nation

- Malcolm Richardson, SFFP

- Tom Henderson, The Greens

- Deborah Waldron, Legalise Cannabis QLD

The Southern Downs seat has been a comfortable one for the Liberal National Party and its predecessor, the National Party since its creation in 2001.

Keep checking back on this article to see the Warwick Daily News' and Stanthorpe Border Post's rolling coverage of the 2020 Southern Downs election.

Sky News will be also providing live coverage of the results.