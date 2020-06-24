‘Rolling drunk’ mum drives wrong way on major hwy

A mum-of-two who drove up to 80km/h the wrong way on a major Brisbane highway while more than four times the legal limit has broken down in tears after escaping jail.

Cannon Hill resident Kerrie Dunstan, 47, pleaded guilty in the Wynnum Magistrates Court this week after being charged with several offences including dangerous operation of a motor vehicle and driving under the influence.

Police told the court Ms Dunstan was driving with a blood-alcohol level of .214 on January 11, when she illegally turned onto the Wynnum Rd off-ramp at the Gateway Motorway, driving northbound in a southbound lane.

She then travelled more than 2km on the wrong side of the freeway, with several motorists having to take quick action to avoid a crash, the court heard.

The prosecutor, Senior Constable Duncan Blackburn, showed footage in court which showed members of the public stopping Ms Dunstan at the Port of Brisbane on-ramp and being helped out of her car.

Magistrate Leanne Scoines said Ms Dunstan's actions were dangerous and put motorists at "extreme risk".

"That footage is absolutely gobsmacking," she said.

"It (the footage) looks like its out of some sort of movie.

"That (blood-alcohol reading) is rolling drunk.

"The community expects much, much better than this."

The charges from January 11 follow Ms Dunstan also being charged with driving under the influence of drugs on November 15, 2019.

Police told the court the then 46-year-old had eight prescription drugs in her system after being stopped near the Cannon Hill Shopping Centre.

Ms Dunstan sideswiped a car upon entering the shopping centre, then dangerously turned onto Wynnum Rd, almost making contact with a police car.

Lily Berkeley, the defence lawyer from Legal Aid Queensland, told the court Ms Dunstan was extremely remorseful and had a troubled past, which contributed to her alcoholism.

Ms Dunstan was convicted and sentenced to six months imprisonment, suspended for 12 months, and was disqualified from driving for two years.

She was also fined a total of $600 for her other charges.

Originally published as 'Rolling drunk' mum drives wrong way on major hwy