Rollover near Warwick: Woman taken to hospital

Jonno Colfs
by

UPDATE 12.30PM:  A woman was taken to Warwick Hospital after rolling her car on the Warwick Killarney Rd this morning.

Paramedics and firecrews were called to the scene of the crash near Loch Lomond just before 11am.

On arrival, the woman had removed herself from the vehicle and assessed my paramedics before being transported in a stable condition with minor injuries.

EARLIER: EMERGENCY crews are en route to reports of a rollover on the Warwick Killarney Rd.

The crash occurred at Loch Lomond at 10.55am.

Reports have come in of a single patient who was able to get out of the vehicle.

Details to follow.

