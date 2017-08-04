20°
News

Rollover on Cunningham Hwy

Elyse Wurm | 4th Aug 2017 2:48 PM Updated: 3:47 PM
ROLLOVER: Crews are responding to a single-vehicle crash outside Inglewood.
ROLLOVER: Crews are responding to a single-vehicle crash outside Inglewood. Trevor Veale

Popular Stories

Local Real Estate

Search for local real estate online now

Subscribe Now

Start with 50% off your first 12 weeks Subscribe Now

UPDATE 3.45pm: A woman aged in her 40s has been transported to Inglewood Hospital following a single-vehicle rollover on the Cunningham Hwy earlier this afternoon.

A spokeswoman from Queensland Ambulance Services said the patient had suffered minor injuries.

No other people were injured as a result of the incident, which occurred about 38km outside Inglewood towards Warwick.

INITIAL 2.45pm: Emergency crews are responding to a single-vehicle rollover on the Cunningham Hwy outside Warwick.

A spokesperson from Queensland Ambulance Services said the crash occurred about 38km from Inglewood towards Warwick.

The number of people involved in the incident was unknown at that stage.

Updates to follow.

Warwick Daily News

Topics:  breaking news cunningham hwy rollover single-vehicle crash

Woman survives crash on Warwick-Allora Rd

Woman survives crash on Warwick-Allora Rd

An overtake gone wrong sees car roll near train tracks.

  • News

  • 4th Aug 2017 6:08 PM

Super speeds reached at Warwick High

SUPER SPEED: Overall Co2 Dragster champion Hayley Schnitzerling receives her trophy from WSHS principal Joy Craig.

Overall Co2 Drags champion was Hayley Schnitzerling

Traffic delays as Toowoomba Range reopens

A truck on the range has overturned. Emergency services are recovering the vehicle.

The Toowoomba Range has reopened to traffic after truck rollover

Warwick police swoop after roadside test

Police have conducted a search of Warwick house after a man allegedly returned a positive roadside drug test.

At 6.30pm the 39-year-old Warwick man was pulled over in Palmerin St

Local Partners

Strong Fathers leading the way

Men changing their lives around rewarded with graduation from Strong Fathers program.

Williams walking on to award

Williams manager Cindy Nicholls.

All the winners from Rose City's Retail Service Awards evening.

All Wolves games in Toowoomba this weekend

CLASS PLAYER: Goalie Alek Ebneter (with ball) for Warwick Wolves in a colts game.

Warwick Colts in top-two clash

Top clash set for Clifton in the TRL

FORM FORWARD: Wattles player Tyrone Jowett charges against Highfields last weekend.

Wattles ready for final home game of season

Little athletes hits the track this Sunday for new season

LITTLE ATHLETICS: (Back, from left) Aiden Johnston, Zac and Josh Jenner, (front) Jasmine Hawke, Mitchell Jenner and Tyson Hawke.

Children three to 17 welcome at little A's

House Party sex simulator game banned for good reason

A “GRATUITOUS” sex simulator game which let players enjoy graphic romps with a range of simulated beauties has been banned.

'Another witch hunt': Pauline Hanson fuming after ABC report

Pauline Hanson with the One Nation plane - complete with party logo and a caricature of Senator Hanson - flown by James Ashby.

Pauline Hanson declares latest reports another 'witch hunt'

Public art just scratching the surface

Paul Stumkat with sculptures he created for Rhoda Rushbrook Park in Mt Tamborine from his workshop in Killarney.

Southern Downs sculptor calls for more community artwork

Pete Evans fires back at AMA over The Magic Pill doco

Celebrity chef Pete Evans

Celebrity chef accuses doctors of being in love with bread

0% club: Movies no critics liked

Best to give Joe Dirt 2: Beautiful Loser a wide berth.

THE films in Rotten Tomatoes’ Zero Per Cent Club.

The Bachelor recap: Hustlers! B**ches! And Matty J

Jen is busted being her true and authentic self on The Bachelor.

The words “hustler!” and “bitch!” were hurled.

Marco turns up the heat in new reality show

Marco Pierre White hosts the TV series Hell's Kitchen Australia.

Celebs are bravely stepping into the Kitchen with Marco Pierre White

Prime Position

119 Guy Street, Warwick 4370

House 2 2 1 $ 240,000

Lovingly maintained 1940's chamfer home off Locke Street close to Abbey of the Roses and private schools sited on 668 m corner lot. Enter via semi-circular stairs...

Unit Near Medical Centre

Warwick 4370

Unit 3 2 1 Was $250,000 ...

Was $250,000 - Open to OFFERS !! Owner says SELL!! Three (3) bedroom Townhouse unit within walking distance of the Warwick CBD that has been designed to utilise...

An Opportunity To Build On

95 Glen Road, Rosenthal Heights 4370

Residential Land 0 0 $129,000

Elevated gently sloping 993sqm block taking in expansive views over Warwick to the Great Divide. In an estate with new modern homes, kerb and channel, all services...

Large Home - Large Shed

71 Canning Street, Warwick 4370

House 4 1 4 $269,000

4 Bedrooms, bay window in main * office / store room *sunroom *large entry hall *separate lounge, woodheater * separate dining * renovated kitchen granite benches...

Comfortable Home - Large Shed

136 Glengallan Road, Warwick 4370

House 4 1 2 $355,000

4 Bedrooms * separate lounge * kitchen, meals, family * separate toilet * covered outdoor entertainment area * double carport *large shed approx 15m x 6m with...

When It Just Ticks All The Boxes!

143 Glengallan Road, Warwick 4370

House 4 3 2 $425,000

Located in a quiet and private location, this fully renovated 4 bedroom brick and tile home is perfectly positioned on an elevated 2947m2 block with established...

Priced to Sell -Offers Welcome

8A William Street, Warwick 4370

House 5 2 2 $419,000

REDUCED - 5 Bedrooms *ensuite and office / parents retreat off main with verandah access * large modern kitchen * spacious open living, lounge, dining with bar...

Looking For A Change?

532 Dungannon Road, Clifton 4361

3 1 2 $264,000

Enjoy a lifestyle change in this 3 bedroom cottage on approximately 2 acres. Cottage features an eat in kitchen, lounge room with wood heater plus air...

Modernised Makeover

Maryvale 4370

House 3 1 1 REASONABLE OFFERS...

FIRST HOME BUYERS qualifies for $20,000 Grant ... Escape to the country to this 3 bedroom home nestled in the mountains with awesome views on a fenced 4047 m...

Country Living at it&#39;s Best

9 Holzwarts Road, Allora 4362

5 2 4 $575,000

This beautifully presented 5 year old Arden Vale Homes built brick residence set on a private 19.34 acre block situated 20 km north of Warwick on an elevated...

Island paradise for the price of a house in Sydney

The only house on Victor Island off Mackay is on sale for $3,500,000.

House and island for $3,500,000

Major reveal on future of Coast's new $430m city centre

No Caption

Key buildings and international interest set to be revealed

Open for inspection homes Aug 3 - 9

Check out this weekend's homes open for inspection.

Rare investment/development property on Sunshine Coast

DCIM\100MEDIA\DJI_0119.JPG

Stand-alone freehold property in Maroochydore 'eat street' precinct