Rollover on Warwick street, two women trapped

Jonno Colfs
| 29th Aug 2017 3:54 PM

Two women were trapped after this crash at the corner of Pratten and William St in Warwick this afternoon.
Two women were trapped after this crash at the corner of Pratten and William St in Warwick this afternoon. Jonno Colfs

A SHOCKING two car collision has brought a busy Warwick street to a school rush standstill this afternoon.

Two women were trapped in an overturned four-wheel drive for up to ten minutes until they were freed by firecrews.

Two children also in the vehicle were also able to crawl out unharmed but shaken.

 

The women suffered only minor injuries and shock and were assessed by paramedics at the scene.

The crash happened at the corner of William and Pratten Sts at about 3.20pm.

The driver of the second car, a commercial van, was unhurt.

Warwick Daily News



