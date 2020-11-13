Roof caves in after house engulfed in flames

HOUSE FIRE: QFES rushed to the scene of a two-storey blaze this morning.

EMERGENCY crews worked through the early hours of this morning to save a house engulfed in flames at Goondiwindi.

Paramedics initially got the call 1.30am that a two-storey Kildonan Rd house was on fire.

According to a QFES spokeswoman, when three crews arrived, all occupants were out of the house and Goondiwindi police were on scene.

“When we got there, the house was well involved,” she said.

“It looks as if the roof has caved in.”

From there, fire crews worked to “dampen down hot spots”, until the fire was under control at 3am.

No one required medical assistance but paramedics remained on standby.

As of 5.30am, crews were still working to pull apart the structure and will continue to monitor the house throughout the day.

Investigations are ongoing.