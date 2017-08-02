Rose City a top pick for retirees

FRIENDLY COMPETITION: Kay Bloomfield, Pam Kerr and Sue Valentine getting ready to play at the Warwick Bowls Club at Leslie Park.

AS LONGTIME president of the Warwick Seniors Citizens Associations, Joe Owens said older generations were spoiled for choice in town.

Originally from Boonah, the 82-year-old has lived in Bribie Island, Darwin and the US, but said there was no better place to reside than the Rose City.

EMBRACING FRIENDSHIP: Ida Jackson, Joe Owens and Jim Pierce chatting at the Seniors Friendship Morning Tea to start Senior's Month on the Southern Downs yesterday. Sophie Lester

"The accommodation is cheap, we've got great medical services and we're close enough to major centres to be able to access it if we need more than is provided locally,” Mr Owens said.

"We find rates only marginally dearer than our son's in Ipswich, and petrol is also relatively cheap; but since installing solar panels seven years ago, this is the first year we'll be paying for electricity just because power prices have gone up so much.

"There are also plenty of activities for older people right here in Warwick; most have more activities than they could realistically attend.

"I'm happy to say our own club covers a lot of those activities.”

GOLDEN DAYS: Ultra Golden Music members Alan Taylor, Carolyn Pierce and Kevin Stow performing at the Seniors Friendship Morning Tea to kick off Senior's Month. Sophie Lester

Mr Owens was MC of the Friendship Morning Tea yesterday morning.

Fellow Senior Citizens member Ida Jackson is 94 and still living independently after 56 years in Warwick.

Mrs Jackson said socialising was hugely valuable to well-being for seniors.

"There's so much entertainment and nice people in Warwick,” she said.

"The cost of living can be difficult at this age but I think socialising is such an important thing - it keeps you young.”

One of the biggest events planned for Seniors Month this month is the Leisure and Lifestyle Expo on August 24.

Mr Owens said the event was a gold mine of information for older people, with stalls from different health and service providers around the region.

"At last year's expo, the Asbestos Disease Support Society came along and someone who would not have even suspected it found out they had asbestos- related health problems thanks to the information they were given that day,” he said.

"That goes to show how helpful this information can be so I encourage all the seniors to go along.”