Rose City build hits heritage

APPROVAL to alter the heritage listing parameters at the recently restored Plumb's Chambers building on Fitzroy St has been sought.

Rose City Shoppingworld proprietor McConaghy Group has lodged an application to change the heritage boundaries of the historic building on Fitzroy St.

McConaghy Group completed a nearly $1million restoration on the building at 84 Fitzroy St, thought to be one of the oldest shop fronts in Queensland.

Intended as a retail or office space, the site has been unoccupied since its restoration in October 2015.

The proposal lodged with the Department of Environment and Heritage Protection suggests decreasing the area covered by the current heritage listing to include only the newly restored building, omitting the area once occupied by the structure that was demolished at 82 Fitzroy St.

"This reduction in the heritage boundary will assist in future site planning and management of the Plumb's Chambers site and the adjoining shopping centre,” the application reads.

"Heritage considerations and assessment need not be raised where these may be considered unnecessary on those parts of the Plumb's Chambers site which are now part of the shopping centre site.

"Given the recent demolition of the building at 82 Fitzroy St, the works undertaken to restore the building at 84 Fitzroy St ... and the incorporation of the site of 82 Fitzroy St into the shopping centre, this clarification would be an appropriate and reasonable action at the end of this process.”