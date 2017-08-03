Rose City development presses ahead

KEEN SHOPPER: Resident Carla Frizzell is happy to see Sanity reopening at Rose City Shoppingworld.

ENTERTAINMENT store Sanity is about to join the run of new stores opening their doors at Rose City Shoppingworld.

Selling music, movies and games, the store is scheduled to open next Saturday, August 12.

Visitors to the shopping centre could glimpse inside the new store this week, as a gap in the awning gave clear view of shelving and products being displayed.

Development at Rose City is steadily progressing with Vit Wrap and Roll and Ally opening in recent weeks.

Calls have also been flowing into the centre about the progress of popular food outlet Kebab Zone.

Kebab Zone and Group director Fatih Kara said the store was scheduled to open in just over a month.

Mr Kara said fitting out the store would take about four-six weeks, with work due to begin in two weeks.

"We're meeting up with contractors now and everything is going to plan," he said.

Shoppers can also expect a slightly different menu.

"We're going to be offering a wide variety of products not just kebabs, (including) Turkish pide and snack packs," Mr Kara said.

"There's nowhere else in Warwick you can get those kinds of foods."

Southern Downs contractors have been engaged to carry out the work on the store.

Mr Kara said three to five local positions would also be created, with numbers depending on the level of demand.

Applications were expected to open in a couple of weeks prior to the store opening.

Posters for Newsxpress still remain on a vacant block in the shopping centre, but company director Mark Fletcher said contracts had not been finalised.

Mr Fletcher said the company had been approached by an individual interested in opening the franchise, but contracts were expected to be completed in the 7-10 days.

Mail advertisements have also been circulating recently for Brumby's Bakery.

A spokeswoman from Retail Food Group said there were no plans for the franchise to be reopened.