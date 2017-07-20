Rose City development takes shape

The third Rose City Shoppingworld tower cap has gone up today.

ROSE City Shoppingworld has welcomed another milestone along the way to completion of the $40million development project.

The long-awaited third tower at the proposed Fitzroy St entrance has gone up and today was topped off with its peaked cap to mirror the two original towers on Palmerin and Grafton Sts.

Both other towers have also been undergoing major rejuvenation works for several weeks.

An artist's impression of the Rose City Shoppingworld redevelopment.

The new tower is a sign works are progressing as are the arrival of new stores, Wrap and Roll and Ally, both opening inside the complex recently.

Fitzroy St is expected to reopen to traffic in September.