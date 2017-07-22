18°
News

Rose City draws awarded artist

Sophie Lester
| 22nd Jul 2017 5:00 AM
ARTISTIC STREAK: Margaret Goldsmith is among the artists exhibiting at art@st.mark's.
ARTISTIC STREAK: Margaret Goldsmith is among the artists exhibiting at art@st.mark's. Contributed

Popular Stories

Local Real Estate

Search for local real estate online now

Subscribe Now

Start with 50% off your first 12 weeks Subscribe Now

AT 80 YEARS of age, artist Margaret Goldsmith is accustomed to travelling to exhibit her artwork.

The multi-media artist and gallery owner based at Tamborine Mountain was the winner of the once-coveted Warwick Art Prize in 1994.

Mrs Goldsmith said she was excited to return to Warwick for the art@st.mark's exhibit this weekend.

"I've been a professional artist my whole life so the nature of my work has been to travel," Mrs Goldsmith said.

"I don't travel outside of Queensland any more but continue to display my work in as many galleries as I can.

"I used to enter the Warwick Art Prize a lot and have had exhibits at Stanthorpe and Toowoomba, as well as at my own gallery at Mt Tambourine."

Mrs Goldsmith will be among plenty of Southern Downs artists showcasing their work at the annual fundraising event for St Mark's Anglican Parish.

"Sue Nalder, from St Mark's, actually visited my gallery one weekend and invited me to come along," Mrs Goldsmith said.

"Having been to Warwick many times before, I know the church well and I think it's a beautiful church and all the money raised from the art show is going toward the restoration.

"Sue and the other parish volunteers do an absolutely wonderful job of putting on the art show - it's quite a small space and they have so many entrants so I do hope people will go along and support them."

Mrs Goldsmith said she would head to the Rose City tomorrow to see the full collection of works.

Art@st.mark's runs today from 9.30am-5pm and tomorrow from 9.30am-2.30pm at St Mark's Hall, on Grafton St.

Tickets are available from $10 at the door and the entry cost includes hot and cold finger food, wine and juice.

Warwick Daily News

Topics:  art art@stmarks events jumpers and jazz margaret goldsmith warwick community whatson

Explosives site blasted by angry locals

Explosives site blasted by angry locals

Proposed explosives disposal draws concern from nearby residents

Potters in a spin over soup night

FIRED UP: Ray Tainton created 413 bowls for the Hot Pots Soup Night.

About 450 bowls have been made for the popular festival event

Hey Warwick! Get 15 of the best kids books with the paper!

No Caption

GREAT Australian storybooks are the souls of our bookshelves.

Jumpers and Jazz brings Warwick to life

RAD: Lisa Burgess inside her labour of love - a yarn-bombed Kombi called Spike.

Get a snapshot of this year's quirky festival

Local Partners

Pride on show for Carbal Art

Carbal Community Art Group formed in 2015 after the Jumpers and Jazz Festival, and they're back for another year.

Killarney couple the bees knees

Grace and Graeme Heal at the Pig and Calf Sale.

Warwick's honey brings in Killarney visitors to town.

Tree jumpers captivate this quirky creator

IMPRESSED: Tree jumper judge Jacqui Fink has expressed her positive thoughts about the efforts of Warwick's locals.

Guest judge shares her thoughts on Jumpers and Jazz tradition

Working class? Man, Gympie's got the show for you

Jimmy Barnes

Aussie rock icons coming to Gympie for 150th celebrations.

What's on today at Jumpers and Jazz

COLOURFUL: Check out the cool range of events happening in town today.

An extreme knitting workshop, art@st.mark's and more

Exploring our complex relationship with the Southern Cross

Filmmaker Warwick Thornton explores national identity and nationalism in a special documentary for NITV and SBS.

Ben will be cooking with Oma

Masterchef 2017 contestant Ben Ungermann.

MASTERCHEF'S last man standing will draw on his Dutch heritage.

Prince Charles and Camilla heading for Qld

Prince Charles and Camilla

It promises to be a holiday fit for a King

Eddie McGuire to come back as Footy Show co-host

Eddie McGuire at the Million Dollar Lunch annual fundraiser for the Children's Cancer Foundation in Melbourne, Friday, Aug. 6, 2015. (AAP Image/Tracey Nearmy) NO ARCHIVING

Footy Show axes Craig Hutchison, Sam Newman survives

Channing Tatum’s cheeky $2400 sex toy prank

Channing Tatum in a scene from "Kingsman: The Golden Circle".

Channing Tatum went all out with his prank this time

Still downloading Game of Thrones? Expect a letter

You mean to tell me HBO want to protect one of the world’s most popular shows?

HBO title holds record as most illegally downloaded show

Sam Newman's Footy Show performance baffles panel

Sam Newman on the Footy Show

“Cat got your tongue tonight has it?”

When It Just Ticks All The Boxes!

143 Glengallan Road, Warwick 4370

House 4 3 2 $425,000

Located in a quiet and private location, this fully renovated 4 bedroom brick and tile home is perfectly positioned on an elevated 2947m2 block with established...

Land at Bargain Price

L87 Norman Street, Ellinthorp 4362

Residential Land Looking for cheap land as investment? Want a home base if you ... $35,000

Looking for cheap land as investment? Want a home base if you are a traveller? Do you have a limited budget? Here's an opportunity to purchase a residential block...

Large Home - Large Shed

71 Canning Street, Warwick 4370

House 4 1 4 $279,000

4 Bedrooms, bay window in main * office / store room *sunroom *large entry hall *separate lounge, woodheater * separate dining * renovated kitchen granite benches...

Comfortable Home - Large Shed

136 Glengallan Road, Warwick 4370

House 4 1 2 $355,000

4 Bedrooms * separate lounge * kitchen, meals, family * separate toilet * covered outdoor entertainment area * double carport *large shed approx 15m x 6m with...

Priced to Sell -Offers Welcome

8A William Street, Warwick 4370

House 5 2 2 $422,500

REDUCED - 5 Bedrooms *ensuite and office / parents retreat off main with verandah access * large modern kitchen * spacious open living, lounge, dining with bar...

Great Value Brick and Tile

5 Jabrili Court, Warwick 4370

House 4 2 2 $289,000

Exceptional value this 4 bedroom brick and tile home situated in sought after area close to the golf course, schools and the CBD. Features 4 built-in bedrooms...

Priced to SELL!

Warwick 4370

Residential Land Looking for a building block at the right price? here it is ... $89,000

Looking for a building block at the right price? here it is a 809 m lot with sewerage, power and services ready to connect. Close proximity to Warwick Base...

Joining Rural Blocks

0 L Mauch Road, Yangan 4371

Rural 0 0 $ 180,000

YANGAN - On a gravel road is a 14.967 Ha or 37 Acres property on 2 titles fronting Swan Creek. just a few acres of cultivation to provide extra feed for stock...

On Bitumen Road

0 Strudwick Road, Yangan 4371

Rural 0 0 $180,000

YANGAN - On 2 roads, one bitumen and the other gravel, is a property of 7.284 Ha or 18 acres that has power at the road and is fully stock fenced. Owners is...

Choice Rural Blocks

0 Strudwick Road, Yangan 4371

Rural 0 0 $ 350,000

YANGAN - On 2 roads, one bitumen the other gravel, is a property on 3 titles fronting Swan Creek. Just a few acres of cultivation to provide extra feed for stock...

Owner tells of ghostly goings on at old Mackay pub

GHOST STORIES: Several people have died at the Mirani Hotel

Owner says pub is 'definitely haunted'

Gladstone couple ready to sell loved business for $1.6m

Mark and Lyn Abel-Lorberg are trying to sell Awoonga Gateway Lodge.

Awoonga Gateway Lodge is for sale.

Developers 'pushing the envelope' with subdivisions

Darren Boettcher.

"When I said the block couldn't be subdivided, he just walked out"

'We don't want taken away': Death of big block lifestyle

BACKYARD BATTLE: Residents on Laloki St, Camira are desperately fighting to stop a subdivision and construction of a duplex going ahead in their street.

Wide open spaces could be thing of the past