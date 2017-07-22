Rose City draws awarded artist

ARTISTIC STREAK: Margaret Goldsmith is among the artists exhibiting at art@st.mark's.

AT 80 YEARS of age, artist Margaret Goldsmith is accustomed to travelling to exhibit her artwork.

The multi-media artist and gallery owner based at Tamborine Mountain was the winner of the once-coveted Warwick Art Prize in 1994.

Mrs Goldsmith said she was excited to return to Warwick for the art@st.mark's exhibit this weekend.

"I've been a professional artist my whole life so the nature of my work has been to travel," Mrs Goldsmith said.

"I don't travel outside of Queensland any more but continue to display my work in as many galleries as I can.

"I used to enter the Warwick Art Prize a lot and have had exhibits at Stanthorpe and Toowoomba, as well as at my own gallery at Mt Tambourine."

Mrs Goldsmith will be among plenty of Southern Downs artists showcasing their work at the annual fundraising event for St Mark's Anglican Parish.

"Sue Nalder, from St Mark's, actually visited my gallery one weekend and invited me to come along," Mrs Goldsmith said.

"Having been to Warwick many times before, I know the church well and I think it's a beautiful church and all the money raised from the art show is going toward the restoration.

"Sue and the other parish volunteers do an absolutely wonderful job of putting on the art show - it's quite a small space and they have so many entrants so I do hope people will go along and support them."

Mrs Goldsmith said she would head to the Rose City tomorrow to see the full collection of works.

Art@st.mark's runs today from 9.30am-5pm and tomorrow from 9.30am-2.30pm at St Mark's Hall, on Grafton St.

Tickets are available from $10 at the door and the entry cost includes hot and cold finger food, wine and juice.