Rose City graduate helping others

DONE AND DUSTED: Nurse Dan Fearby (centre) celebrating his graduation with his parents David and Kerry Fearby.

LIKE many high school students, Dan Fearby was unsure of what he wanted to do.

Nearly five years on and the Warwick local has scored himself a nursing placement in Brisbane.

Mr Fearby is a recent graduate from University of Southern Queensland, and after some hesitation, he said he was thrilled to have found his calling.

"When I was still at Warwick State High I didn't have any idea of what I wanted to do,” he said.

"After I finished I took a year off and got a job working up at The Oaks as an assistant in nursing in aged care and decided that's what I wanted to do.

"I got a Certificate III in Aged Care and continued to work there through uni.

"Seeing people go home after being sick and knowing that you've helped look after them is the most rewarding thing for me and why I decided to stick with it.”

Mr Fearby pursued more training, beginning his degree at USQ in 2014.

He said while it was challenging to balance commuting to Toowoomba for study while working in Warwick, it was worth it.

The 21-year-old recently relocated to Brisbane to begin working at the Princess Alexandra Hospital

"I got a graduate position in what's called the nursing pool,” Mr Fearby said.

"It means I move around to the different wards and get experience in a large hospital.

"I'm still looking around to find an area I would want to stick with long-term and getting as much experience as I can.

"It's good because on the wards and through the grad program it's been easy to meet people.”

After the initial struggle to find his career, Mr Fearby said he hoped other students would be inspired to pursue their passion.

"A lot of people had said to me when I was in high school they thought I would make a good nurse but I hadn't always thought I'd become one,” he said.

"Even though the majority of nursing staff are women I've never let that bother me at all.

"I had done OP subjects in high school, but hadn't completed my OP so I guess it goes to show you don't need to know exactly what you want to do in school to succeed.

"If you work away and persist then time does fly and you get where you want to be eventually.”