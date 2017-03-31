Rose City shopping up storm

ROSE City Shoppingworld was yesterday overwhelmed by shoppers looking to stock up on essential items amid potential flooding for the Warwick district.

The centre remained open for its late-night trading hours, despite heavy falls through the afternoon and into the evening.

The Optus and Telstra stores closed while the remainder of the centre was open and operating as normal.

Centre manager Jason Gard said there was no cause at that stage for the shopping centre to close its doors.

"Our intention is to remain open and trade as normal with late-night trading tonight," Mr Gard said.

"We are aware of the rain and what's to come but there is currently no reason for us to close."

In Woolworths, shoppers swarmed the shelves to pick up supplies due to possible flooding.

Entire shelves of bread were cleared out while salad greens and bottled water were also popular choices for customers during yesterday's shopping swarm.

Panic buying ensues in Warwick :

A Woolworths staff member said traffic in the store climbed between 9am and noon.

"We think there could have been some closures in Brisbane and people were thinking we would be closed," she said.

"A lot of people grabbed water and bread - I have no idea why but bread's the first thing off the shelves in wet weather."

IGA grocery manager Shannon Ackland likewise said "panic buying" was a common occurrence during heavy rain.

She said the store had the bulk of its customers between 9am and 11am.

"We also had a lot of the bread and milk taken because they're the things people use the most of every day," Ms Ackland.

"We also had people stocking up on things like soft drink, chips and biscuits, and tinned food in case the power goes out.

"We were about as busy between 9 and 11 this morning as we are on a Sunday.

"As soon as I'd heard the high school had shut this morning I knew people would be panic buying but it was even worse than I'd expected."