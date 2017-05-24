Rose City station set to expand

A new petrol station is on its way for Warwick.

A NEW petrol is expected to pop up in Warwick in the coming months.

Southern Downs Councillors today moved to approve an application for Liberty Oil to expand its unmanned diesel station to a more conventional operation for both commercial and freight customers.

The site on the corner of Wood and Lyons Sts is owned by Liberty Oil but supplies Shell fuel as Shell licensee Viva Energy owns an non-controlling stake in Liberty.

Councillors approved the application for change of use en bloc.

The Daily News is seeking comment from SDRC and Liberty Oil.