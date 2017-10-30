News

Roses aplenty for Condamine Accountants

The award winning display from Condamine Accountants.
The award winning display from Condamine Accountants. Contributed
Sean Teuma
by

THE theme of Roses and Rodeo is a diverse one, and a design this dedicated team pulled off to a tee.

Condamine Accountants took home the prestigious Champion of Champion award at the Rose and Rodeo display at the weekend, as well as the best large display.

Accountant Laura Babington said their display featured a staggering number of roses.

"There were hundreds of cut roses in the display,” Ms Babington said.

"We try and stick to the theme and include a few different things each year.

"Along with the roses, we had a wooden cart and a few rodeo-themed objects as well.”

Ms Babington said they were overjoyed with the reception they were given for their display.

"We were happy and excited when we found out we had won,” she said.

"It took a fair bit of time to set it up, and we had a lot of help from our families.

"A client came in and had a look, when she called her sister and told her she needed it.

"That felt good.”

The team at Condamine Accountants are still fairly new to the designing caper, having entered for just the previous two years, but there's a good chance we'll see them continue their good form next year.

"It's more than likely we'll enter next year and keep the new tradition going,” she said.

Topics:  condamine accountants rose and rodeo festival warwick rodeo 2017

Warwick Daily News
'Tradie crisis' looms as apprentice numbers drop

'Tradie crisis' looms as apprentice numbers drop

FEWER apprentices are enrolling and sticking with their training across the country.

SUCCESS: Warwick Rodeo sees huge crowds and best cattle

GOING STRONG: Tracey Madsen, Carly French, Adam Stumer, Steve French and Sean Breen at the Warwick Rodeo.

Australia's Most Famous Rodeo still as strong as ever

Council strips back election signage limits

One Nation candidate Josh Coyne hangs signage.

Political campaign regulations to change

Hikers found after spending night missing during storm

State Emergency Services

Two men have been found

Local Partners