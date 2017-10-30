Roses aplenty for Condamine Accountants

THE theme of Roses and Rodeo is a diverse one, and a design this dedicated team pulled off to a tee.

Condamine Accountants took home the prestigious Champion of Champion award at the Rose and Rodeo display at the weekend, as well as the best large display.

Accountant Laura Babington said their display featured a staggering number of roses.

"There were hundreds of cut roses in the display,” Ms Babington said.

"We try and stick to the theme and include a few different things each year.

"Along with the roses, we had a wooden cart and a few rodeo-themed objects as well.”

Ms Babington said they were overjoyed with the reception they were given for their display.

"We were happy and excited when we found out we had won,” she said.

"It took a fair bit of time to set it up, and we had a lot of help from our families.

"A client came in and had a look, when she called her sister and told her she needed it.

"That felt good.”

The team at Condamine Accountants are still fairly new to the designing caper, having entered for just the previous two years, but there's a good chance we'll see them continue their good form next year.

"It's more than likely we'll enter next year and keep the new tradition going,” she said.