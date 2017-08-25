Roses given competition in Warwick today

BLOOMING GOOD: Cancer Council Queensland Warwick Branch volunteer Terry Brown, vice-president Kay Wilson, treasurer Ken Hartnett and events co-ordinator Carol Cooke are ready for Daffodil Day.

DAFFODILS will be springing up around Warwick today in celebration of Daffodil Day.

The Cancer Council Queensland Warwick branch will set up around town to raise money and awareness for cancer research.

Events co-ordinator Carol Cooke said the annual event was an important fixture on the calendar.

"To make people aware of the job we're trying to do to find a cure for cancer,” she said of its spurpose.

Stalls will be set up outside Betta Electrical on Palmerin St, the Criterion Bottleshop and Discount Drug Store, as well as at the bottom of the escalators at Rose City Shoppingworld and in the Bunnings barbecue section.

The community rallies behind the cause each year to help achieve a cancer- free future.

Warwick Branch treasurer Ken Hartnett said: "With cancer, because of what it is, people have no problems supporting you.

"Over the past few years there has been a lot of development; it used to be a death sentence but not any more,” Mr Hartnett said.

A bunch of daffodils or a pin costs $5 and firemen Dougal bears are $10.

Killarney Lions Club is also hosting a breakfast today from 7am to 9am at Killarney Bowls Club.

Tickets cost $10, or $5 for kids.