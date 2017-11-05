News

Rower excels in uni studies - it is not just about sport

SILVER: Australian rowers (from left) Caitlin Cronin, Rowena Meredith, Genevieve Horton and Harriet Hudson after winning silver in U23 women's quadruple sculls at the world championships in Plovdiv, Bulgaria.
SILVER: Australian rowers (from left) Caitlin Cronin, Rowena Meredith, Genevieve Horton and Harriet Hudson after winning silver in U23 women's quadruple sculls at the world championships in Plovdiv, Bulgaria. Rowing Australia

ROWING: Warwick rower Harriet Hudson has been nominated for the University of Sydney Academic Excellence Award at the prestigious 2017 NSW Institute of Sport Awards.

She claimed quad scull silver at the 2017 FISA World Rowing Under-23 Championships and is one of six nominations for the award.

The winners of eight different categories in the NSW Institute of Sport awards will be announced at a gala event at the Sydney Cricket Ground on November 16.

Hudson's athletic highlight for this year came at the FISA World Rowing U23 Championships, where she claimed silver in the U23 women's quad scull as part of the Australian quartet.

She also excelled academically while studying for a Bachelor of Health Science degree at the University of Sydney, earning a credit average from part-time study while balancing her move to Sydney and the rigours of training and competition.

"I would like to thank NSWIS for the support they have given me over the last year,” she said.

"It has been an invaluable part of my progression as an athlete. It is an honour to be nominated for this award and I look forward with anticipation to learning of the success of all the athletes similarly nominated.”

The awards recognise and honour the achievements of NSWIS athletes, coaches and sport programs over the past year.

Topics:  harriet hudson nsw institute of sport rowing university of sydney warwick world championships

Warwick Daily News

Why you should be going straight to the pool deck

ENGLISH cricket fans will have no reason to scorch in the Queensland heat this summer with the legendary Pool Deck on its way back to the Gabba.

Seven reasons to plan a city escape this summer

WE LOVE where we live, there is no disputing that, but sometimes a city escape is just what the travel bug ordered.

The 48-hour food guide to eating your way around Brisbane

IF THERE is one thing you shouldn’t bring with you to Brisbane, it’s a full stomach because you’re going to need all the room you can get.

Four arrests on Warwick streets overnight

Four arrests on Warwick streets overnight

FOUR to face the magistrate in court after alleged incidents overnight Saturday

Language of kindness creates diverse town

WELCOME: Language tutors (back, from left) Roger Fraser, Sue Hamlet, Li-Lu Seaborne and Montana Nicholson are looking to welcome new students at the Southern Downs and Refugee Migrant Network conversational English classes.

Classes help new Australians to Warwick feel welcome

Three get out of vehicle before it catches alight

Police were on scene on the Leichhardt Highway

Police warn drivers to keep eyes on the road

Smoke covers Cunningham Highway as grass fires threaten

Emergency services arrive at a rollover near Hervey Bay.

Three rural units were called to fight the fires

Local Partners