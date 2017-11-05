Rower excels in uni studies - it is not just about sport

SILVER: Australian rowers (from left) Caitlin Cronin, Rowena Meredith, Genevieve Horton and Harriet Hudson after winning silver in U23 women's quadruple sculls at the world championships in Plovdiv, Bulgaria.

ROWING: Warwick rower Harriet Hudson has been nominated for the University of Sydney Academic Excellence Award at the prestigious 2017 NSW Institute of Sport Awards.

She claimed quad scull silver at the 2017 FISA World Rowing Under-23 Championships and is one of six nominations for the award.

The winners of eight different categories in the NSW Institute of Sport awards will be announced at a gala event at the Sydney Cricket Ground on November 16.

Hudson's athletic highlight for this year came at the FISA World Rowing U23 Championships, where she claimed silver in the U23 women's quad scull as part of the Australian quartet.

She also excelled academically while studying for a Bachelor of Health Science degree at the University of Sydney, earning a credit average from part-time study while balancing her move to Sydney and the rigours of training and competition.

"I would like to thank NSWIS for the support they have given me over the last year,” she said.

"It has been an invaluable part of my progression as an athlete. It is an honour to be nominated for this award and I look forward with anticipation to learning of the success of all the athletes similarly nominated.”

The awards recognise and honour the achievements of NSWIS athletes, coaches and sport programs over the past year.