News

Royal namesake is inspiration for top betting tip

GREAT DAY: Jenny Teasdale (left) with mother Marie Stenson enjoy Melbourne Cup lunch at Hawker Road Function Centre.
GREAT DAY: Jenny Teasdale (left) with mother Marie Stenson enjoy Melbourne Cup lunch at Hawker Road Function Centre. Elyse Wurm
by Elyse Wurm

WHEN it came to placing a bet on yesterday's big race, Marie Stenson was drawn to one horse in particular.

Born Marie Antoinette Stenson, the 95-year-old drew on her French heritage to back Tiberian, a fellow descendant from the land of croissants and macaroons.

The horse may have stormed home seventh, but that could not dampen a day spent out with her daughter Jenny Teasdale in what has become a Melbourne Cup tradition.

The pair have spent the past five years celebrating the Cup together at Hawker Road Function Centre at the Warwick Golf Club.

Mrs Stenson is not a regular race watcher or punter, but the Melbourne Cup always captures her attention.

She credits her love of the great race with growing up on a farm where she learnt to love animals, as she milked cows and helped with grinding and sawing from an early age.

"I like dogs, cats, horses, anything and everything. But not snakes,” she said.

Getting dressed up was all part of the fun for the mother and daughter.

TRADITION: Marie Stenson (front) shared Melbourne Cup day with her daughter Jenny Teasdale.
TRADITION: Marie Stenson (front) shared Melbourne Cup day with her daughter Jenny Teasdale. Elyse Wurm

Mrs Stenson was dressed in a colourful shirt with statement earrings and a beaded necklace, which her daughter helped her select from her collection.

"I've had them all for years and years,” she said.

Ms Teasdale on the other hand showed off some of her craft skills for her outfit, buying a black fascinator and weaving in her own coloured details.

"I like to dress up and everything has to match,” she said.

The pair usually spend a lot of time together shopping and running other errands, but the Melbourne Cup offers and opportunity to enjoy a day out together.

"It's a tradition all Australians have, it's the race that stops Australia,” Ms Teasdale said.

Hawker Road Function Centre has been the ideal place to eat a great meal before the racing excitement begins.

"They've got everything done to perfection,” Ms Teasdale said.

Topics:  betting hawker rd function centre horse racing melbourne cup 2017 warwick golf club

Warwick Daily News

The best FREE Christmas events in Brisbane

CHRISTMAS time is tough on the hip pocket, there is no doubt about that.

Holey Moley! This is the best mini golf set-up we’ve seen

WHEN you rock up to this ‘kidult’ haven, you’d be forgiven for thinking you were entering a church for Sunday mass… you’re definitely not.

Why you should be going straight to the pool deck

ENGLISH cricket fans will have no reason to scorch in the Queensland heat this summer with the legendary Pool Deck on its way back to the Gabba.

'It helps to extend your boundaries.'

'It helps to extend your boundaries.'

ALL across the Southern Downs, elderly members of the community living alone rely on a service, that provides not only transport but a renewed lease on life.

GALLERY: Happy swimmers ring in WIRAC's 3rd birthday

FUN TIME: Eddie, Rose and Grace Kerslake at WIRAC on a weekend when more than 1000 patrons supported the third birthday celebration since the YMCA started managing the sport and recreation facility.

Olympians and over 1000 people join the birthday celebrations

Tennis club gives to charity after smash-hit season

Clifton Ladies tennis players enjoying the Christmas Party.

Christmas is celebrated early in Warwick in support of a great cause

The tale of two very different Andrews

BY ANY OTHER NAME: Warwick's own Andrew Gale was watching Yorkshire cricket captain of the same name with great intent.

Columnist Andrew Gale shares the horror and delight of self-Googling

Local Partners