Royal namesake is inspiration for top betting tip

WHEN it came to placing a bet on yesterday's big race, Marie Stenson was drawn to one horse in particular.

Born Marie Antoinette Stenson, the 95-year-old drew on her French heritage to back Tiberian, a fellow descendant from the land of croissants and macaroons.

The horse may have stormed home seventh, but that could not dampen a day spent out with her daughter Jenny Teasdale in what has become a Melbourne Cup tradition.

The pair have spent the past five years celebrating the Cup together at Hawker Road Function Centre at the Warwick Golf Club.

Mrs Stenson is not a regular race watcher or punter, but the Melbourne Cup always captures her attention.

She credits her love of the great race with growing up on a farm where she learnt to love animals, as she milked cows and helped with grinding and sawing from an early age.

"I like dogs, cats, horses, anything and everything. But not snakes,” she said.

Getting dressed up was all part of the fun for the mother and daughter.

TRADITION: Marie Stenson (front) shared Melbourne Cup day with her daughter Jenny Teasdale. Elyse Wurm

Mrs Stenson was dressed in a colourful shirt with statement earrings and a beaded necklace, which her daughter helped her select from her collection.

"I've had them all for years and years,” she said.

Ms Teasdale on the other hand showed off some of her craft skills for her outfit, buying a black fascinator and weaving in her own coloured details.

"I like to dress up and everything has to match,” she said.

The pair usually spend a lot of time together shopping and running other errands, but the Melbourne Cup offers and opportunity to enjoy a day out together.

"It's a tradition all Australians have, it's the race that stops Australia,” Ms Teasdale said.

Hawker Road Function Centre has been the ideal place to eat a great meal before the racing excitement begins.

"They've got everything done to perfection,” Ms Teasdale said.