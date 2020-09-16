Royals post brutal Harry birthday snub

Kate Middleton and Prince William and even the Queen have delivered Meghan Markle a brutal snub while warmly wishing Prince Harry a "very happy" 36th birthday.

The Duke and Duchess of Cambridge, the Queen and Prince Charles and the Duchess of Cornwall posted a total of four photographs of the Duke of Sussex to mark the occasion but his wife Meghan Markle, 39, did not appear in any.

A tweet by @RoyalFamily featured a picture of the Queen with her broadly grinning favourite grandson at a Queen's Young Leaders reception at Buckingham Palace in 2017.

Above the photo were an emoji cake and balloon and the words "Wishing The Duke of Sussex a very happy birthday!".

Prince Harry's wife Meghan did not feature in the photo, or in an equally warm birthday message from his brother and sister-in-law, the Duke and Duchess of Cambridge.

Their tweet from @KensingtonRoyal featured a photo of the couple with Prince Harry racing each other on a visit to London's Olympic Park in February 2017.

Both tweets, which have enraged some royal family fans who have taken to Twitter and other social media to object, seemed to hark back to happier days three years ago, which was his last year as a single man prior to his May 2018 marriage to The Duchess of Sussex.

In a post from @ClarenceHouse, Prince Charles and the Duchess of Cornwall's account, a simple message accompanied a cake emoji and two photos of Harry.

In one of the photos Harry appears solo and in the other he is broadly smiling with Prince Charles in an image taken long before he met Meghan Markle.

The message read: "Wishing a very happy birthday to the Duke of Sussex today!"

Relationships within the Royal Family have been strained since Prince Harry and his wife Meghan (above at a school charity drive in LA) left for the US. Picture: Instagram.

The Duke of Sussex will celebrate in his 36th birthday in Los Angeles after "stepping back" as senior members of the royal family and embarking on a new life in the US with Meghan and their son, Archie.

The couple will most likely mark it privately at their $20m Santa Barbara mansion, where they have been living during the coronavirus lockdown while supporting Californian charities during the pandemic.

The couple recently signed a deal with Netflix, for a purported $200m, to create programs which would give "hope" to people around the world.

Previously, the Sussexes earned around $4m annually given to them by Prince Charles out of his income from the Duchy of Cornwall.

The couple's exit from royal life has reportedly saddened the Queen and strained their relationship with other royals, in particular Harry's brother William and his wife Kate.

On social media, posters slammed the "snub", with one saying "Kate Middleton and Prince William's Birthday Tribute to Prince Harry Says a Lot About Their Relationship".

Another posted on Twitter, "How rude. Why not have a photo of him when he's happy with his lovely wife. Really selfish".

