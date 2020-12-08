Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Digital Edition
Login
Politics

PM forced into embarrassing apology

8th Dec 2020 5:24 AM | Updated: 5:43 AM

Scott Morrison has apologised to Kevin Rudd over claims he has repeatedly left and re-entered Australia throughout the pandemic.

Mr Rudd took issue with a comment Mr Morrison made on Monday afternoon when he was questioned over why Tony Abbott and Alexander Downer had been able to "leave and re-enter (Australia) multiple times this year".

In his response, Mr Morrison claimed Mr Rudd "has done the same thing".

The comment infuriated the former PM, who blasted it as an "utter falsehood".

"I have not left Australia since returning home from New York in March. I haven't even left Queensland. The Morrison Government's own records will prove this," Mr Rudd said in a statement.

"Mr Morrison's suggestion that I have claimed a rare quarantine place for myself, knowing that it would deprive a fellow Australian of the opportunity to be home for Christmas, is insulting."

The Prime Minister has written to the clerk of the House of Representatives to correct the record and to apologise to Mr Rudd, a spokesman for Mr Morrison told the Guardian.

More Stories

coronavirus editors picks kevin riudd pm politics quarantine scott morrison travel

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        FIRST LOOK: New pet-friendly farmstay, tourist park

        Premium Content FIRST LOOK: New pet-friendly farmstay, tourist park

        News The move into tourism was part of this Southern Downs family’s mission to diversify their property.

        Warwick residents brace themselves for severe weather

        Premium Content Warwick residents brace themselves for severe weather

        News Damaging winds, large hailstones and heavy rainfall are all expected within the...

        Nominate: Help find the best Xmas butcher or deli in Warwick

        Nominate: Help find the best Xmas butcher or deli in Warwick

        News Help Matt Preston find the best butcher or deli in Warwick

        TOP 10: Warwick’s ultimate school holiday guide

        Premium Content TOP 10: Warwick’s ultimate school holiday guide

        News Looking for something to keep the kids busy while you squeeze in some Christmas...