RUG UP: Cold weather isn't budging

COLD SNAP: Warwick is predicted to see below average temperatures for at least a week. Gerard Walsh

PULL out the jackets from the back of the cupboard again, Warwick is settling into a cold snap.

Cool conditions are looking like they'll hang around for at least a week, with temperatures predicted to be three to four degrees below average.

Bureau of Meteorology forecaster Harry Clark said a south-easterly changed pushed through Warwick on Tuesday, causing the colder weather.

"We've basically seen winds coming form the south east which are a lot cooler than winds coming from inland which consequently is what has dropped the temperature,” he said.

"There's a high pressure system in Victoria and around that we've got south-easterly winds coming into south-east Queensland.”

Mr Clark said the high pressure system was not really moving, causing a "blocking high”.

"It's unusual for this time of year but they do happen from time to time,” he said.

The average temperature for Warwick in November is 28 degrees, but the Rose City can expect a high of 23 degrees today, 24 tomorrow and 25 on Saturday.

Mr Clark said there was a very slight chance of rain over the next few days, but areas near the cost were more likely to see rainfall.

"The majority of the day will be fine or a few clouds around,” he said.

Conditions may also be a bit breezy.

Mr Clark said Warwick could see winds of 20-30km/h, which could also make the weather feel a little cooler.