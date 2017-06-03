Rugby frocks up for Ladies Day

TODAY was a chance for the ladies to frock up and have a bit of fun as the Water Rats Ladies Day event was hosted at Risdon Oval.

Organiser and coach of the Water Rats women's team Lauren Quinlan said it was a great opportunity to watch some rugby, get dressed up and catch up with friends.

"There aren't too many opportunities to get dressed up in Warwick, so it's fun to put something like this on,” she said.

"We're holding a big raffle, there's over 300 tickets sold already and all proceeds from the day will go to Sands Queensland, who support the parents and families of babies who have died during pregnancy, at birth or soon after.

"Our daughter Scarlette was stillborn in 2016, so this cause is dear to my heart and it's so nice that the girls all agreed to donate to something a little different.”

Miss Quinlan said she was thrilled with the turnout on such a cold, windy day.