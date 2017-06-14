Rugged up and ready for a bid

CHILLY START: George and Sally Rickert were in the market for ducks at the Pig and Calf Sale.

GREY clouds hung over the Pig and Calf Sale in Warwick yesterday morning, but that didn't stop plenty of punters driving down to pick up a bargain.

Ducks were on the shopping list for George and Sally Rickert.

There were enough chickens to fill a few coops but sadly no ducks in sight.

"We used to have ducks years ago and we want to get back into them,” Mr Rickert said.

The couple hung around as spectators though, keeping an on the going prices for chooks.

A chance of rain made the line up of auction wares a little light on, but there was still a few handy pieces including furniture, wire and a couple of blow up mattresses.

A happy family from just outside Allora made the trip to see how the calves were faring.

Michelle and Chick Gadsby were keen on a few new additions for their farm.

A few good looking calves came in throughout the morning and with any luck would have found a home with them at Talgai Santas.