Rummage the day away

DIVE ON IN: The Suitcase Rummage is a popular event.

ANOTHER Jumpers and Jazz event that continues to surge in popularity is the Suitcase Rummage.

Originally situated in a narrow laneway running off Palmerin St, last year the rummage moved out onto the main street to cater for the increased number of stallholders and large crowds that come along to browse and buy.

This year it's all moving again to the wide laneway on the southern side of the Warwick Town Hall, where stallholders will cram in, giving the feel of an old-world European market.

Visitors to the event will find a vast array of goods to sift through. Dozens of suitcases and stands filled to the brim with wares and home-made, vintage and recycled treasures.

Pick up a classic album, a new hat, a handmade scarf or dig through a selection of second-hand books.

Dig even deeper and find badges, artwork, bric-a-brac, clothing, books, jewellery, seconds, handmade clothes, shoes, records, music, cards, even handmade paper.

There's plenty of time, too. The rummage starts at 9.30am tomorrow and goes right through until 3pm.

For those who fancy a rest between rummages, step into the Saturday Jazz Lounge at the Warwick Town Hall for some cool tunes or duck off to one of the many cafes in the vicinity for a hot drink and a feed.

There are also plenty of tables and chairs in front of the town hall to help take a load off.

Head along to this mini-scaled market for a bargain, a swap, or a good old-fashioned haggle.