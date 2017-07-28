23°
News

Rummage the day away

Jonno Colfs
| 28th Jul 2017 5:00 AM
DIVE ON IN: The Suitcase Rummage is a popular event.
DIVE ON IN: The Suitcase Rummage is a popular event. Leanne Ryan

Popular Stories

Local Real Estate

Search for local real estate online now

Subscribe Now

Start with 50% off your first 12 weeks Subscribe Now

ANOTHER Jumpers and Jazz event that continues to surge in popularity is the Suitcase Rummage.

Originally situated in a narrow laneway running off Palmerin St, last year the rummage moved out onto the main street to cater for the increased number of stallholders and large crowds that come along to browse and buy.

This year it's all moving again to the wide laneway on the southern side of the Warwick Town Hall, where stallholders will cram in, giving the feel of an old-world European market.

Visitors to the event will find a vast array of goods to sift through. Dozens of suitcases and stands filled to the brim with wares and home-made, vintage and recycled treasures.

Pick up a classic album, a new hat, a handmade scarf or dig through a selection of second-hand books.

Dig even deeper and find badges, artwork, bric-a-brac, clothing, books, jewellery, seconds, handmade clothes, shoes, records, music, cards, even handmade paper.

There's plenty of time, too. The rummage starts at 9.30am tomorrow and goes right through until 3pm.

For those who fancy a rest between rummages, step into the Saturday Jazz Lounge at the Warwick Town Hall for some cool tunes or duck off to one of the many cafes in the vicinity for a hot drink and a feed.

There are also plenty of tables and chairs in front of the town hall to help take a load off.

Head along to this mini-scaled market for a bargain, a swap, or a good old-fashioned haggle.

Warwick Daily News

Topics:  jumpers and jazz 2017 suitcase markets suitcase rummage

What's on at Jumpers and Jazz today: Friday

What's on at Jumpers and Jazz today: Friday

Enjoy great food and admire impressive handiwork from Warwick potters

How every job in Australia is going to change

The future of work: how your job will change by 2030

FOUND: Warwick lotto winners

Warwick's mystery lotto winners have been found.

Stop the press. Warwick's newest Lotto winners have been found.

Booze on the brain

BREWING: Research indicates a cold one can assist memory.

Study finds alcohol consumption can improve your memory.

Local Partners

Pride on show for Carbal Art

Carbal Community Art Group formed in 2015 after the Jumpers and Jazz Festival, and they're back for another year.

Killarney couple the bees knees

Grace and Graeme Heal at the Pig and Calf Sale.

Warwick's honey brings in Killarney visitors to town.

Allora Cup and craft market is next Warwick race meeting

RACING: Real Favulous wins a previous Railway Hotel Allora Cup.

Warwick Turf Club going a bit crafty

This weekend is crunch time for the Cowboys

Warwick Cowboys A-grade five-eighth Brad Morrish.

Win or miss finals is scenario for A and reserve grades

Golf club joins in the spirit of Jumpers and Jazz

J AND J: Judy Lester, Janet Davis, Patricia Eastwell and Helen Olsen after decorating the tree outside Warwick Golf Club.

Rug up your buggy or cart and head to golf

The Block's family home rescue mission

RENO show's new concept – relocating and restoring crumbling heritage homes – proves its biggest challenge to date.

Angelina Jolie 4.0: Is anyone buying this?

Angelina Jolie, master media manipulator, is back.

Love The Bachelor and a feminist? Sorry, you can't be both

These 22 women trying to win Matty's heart... but at what cost? (Pic: Channel 10)

Tans will be sprayed. Roses will be distributed. Tears will be shed.

George RR Martin: Sixth book won't be out this year

Emilia Clarke returns as Daenerys Targaryen in the seventh season of Game of Thrones, which premieres only on Foxtel on July 17.

“I am still working on it, I am still months away..."

Mum spotted on Google Earth 18 months after death

A woman has spotted her mother on Google Earth - she died in 2015

What's on the big screen this week

A scene from the movie War for the Planet of the Apes.

AN ACTION franchise comes to its epic conclusion.

The Bachelor: Will farting be the key to Matty J's heart?

I don’t know what emotion this is.

MATTY J’s return as The Bachelor was sullied on the first night.

Looking For A Change?

532 Dungannon Road, Clifton 4361

3 1 2 $264,000

Enjoy a lifestyle change in this 3 bedroom cottage on approximately 2 acres. Cottage features an eat in kitchen, lounge room with wood heater plus air...

Modernised Makeover

Maryvale 4370

House 3 1 1 REASONABLE OFFERS...

FIRST HOME BUYERS qualifies for $20,000 Grant ... Escape to the country to this 3 bedroom home nestled in the mountains with awesome views on a fenced 4047 m...

Unit Near Medical Centre

Warwick 4370

Unit 3 2 1 Was $250,000 ...

Was $250,000 - Open to OFFERS !! Owner says SELL!! Three (3) bedroom Townhouse unit within walking distance of the Warwick CBD that has been designed to utilise...

Country Living at it&#39;s Best

9 Holzwarts Road, Allora 4362

5 2 4 $575,000

This beautifully presented 5 year old Arden Vale Homes built brick residence set on a private 19.34 acre block situated 20 km north of Warwick on an elevated...

Great Value Inspect Today

7 Hope Street, Warwick 4370

House 2 1 $175,000

This tidy 2 bedroom plus sleepout timber home with eat in kitchen/dining, separate lounge and front sunroom. Wood heater, r/c airconditioning, solar power, garden...

Investor Alert!

19 Boronia Drive, Warwick 4370

Unit 2 2 1 $379,000

Two 2 bedroom brick units with good return. Both units feature 2 built-in bedrooms, ensuite, open plan air conditioned kitchen and meals area, separate lounge...

Large Home - Large Shed

71 Canning Street, Warwick 4370

House 4 1 4 $279,000

4 Bedrooms, bay window in main * office / store room *sunroom *large entry hall *separate lounge, woodheater * separate dining * renovated kitchen granite benches...

Comfortable Home - Large Shed

136 Glengallan Road, Warwick 4370

House 4 1 2 $355,000

4 Bedrooms * separate lounge * kitchen, meals, family * separate toilet * covered outdoor entertainment area * double carport *large shed approx 15m x 6m with...

Priced to Sell -Offers Welcome

8A William Street, Warwick 4370

House 5 2 2 $422,500

REDUCED - 5 Bedrooms *ensuite and office / parents retreat off main with verandah access * large modern kitchen * spacious open living, lounge, dining with bar...

Beautifully Presented Family Home

1 Goodrich Street, Inglewood 4387

House 4 1 1 $289,000

Beautifully presented four bedroom home located in a quiet area with rural views on the edge of Inglewood. Two of the bedrooms have built-in wardrobes, fourth...

Hearty food for cold nights

Boneless lamb shoulder roast with crushed kipflers.

RECIPES: Two tasty lamb dishes to try this winter

How one man made more than $20m in a land deal

Varsity Lakes

Sale, with GST added, shows as a $26.4 million transaction

Open for inspection homes 27 July - 2 August

Check out this weekend's homes open for inspection.

Beers, spirits and 131 years of history up for grabs

The 131-year-old General Gordon Hotel is on the market with all of its quirks included.

Pub with good beer and "lovely food” for sale 20 minutes from town