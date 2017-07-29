Rummaging for treasures

COLOURFUL CRAFT: Tobey Pullen nestled in her stall at the Suitcase Rummage beside Warwick Town Hall.

SUITCASES are bursting with art, craft and other goodies in the laneway running beside Warwick Town Hall today.

The annual Jumpers and Jazz Suitcase rummage has drawn hundreds of people eager to browse the creative wares bursting from each open case.

Surrounded by colourful fabric and crocheted clothing was Tobey Pullen from Warwick, who was holding a stall with her sister Tiffany Stanton.

Ms Pullen said the stall was a combined effort between family members, including her sister Tiffany, mother Monica Butterworth and sister-in-law Christina Butterworth.

The girls learnt the craft while watching their mother's deft fingers in their younger years.

"You don't realise what you're absorbing and then one day I looked at something and I understood the pattern,” Ms Pullen said.

Quilts, shower caps, eye masks, scarves and pillows were just some of the brightly coloured wares on display.

Ms Stanton said many of the items featured bits and pieces of fabric that might otherwise go to waste.

"Rather than landfill we upcycle,” she said.

"We don't throw anything away, every scrap gets used.

"It challenges you because you won't be defeated and throw it out.”

Visitors who wandered further down the line of suitcases would find Renee Danielle Jeffery, who travelled from Rosebank to join the fun.

Ms Jeffery had hand-thrown and painted dainty pottery pieces to offer shoppers.

"I came last year and it was so lovely,” she said.

Teapots, bowls, teacups and plates were neatly placed in the case, painted brightly with owls, spots and other intricate designs.

"I try to set them up with cups on hooks, so it's a little kitchen in a suitcase,” she said.

Ms Jeffery will also be making her way to the Winter Craft Market at Leslie Park tomorrow.

The Suitcase Rummage will be running until 3pm today.