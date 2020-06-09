RUN, DON’T WALK: Exciting new event to boost struggling town

READY TO RUN: Russell James and his partner Sonya Carr, Mr James is working with business owners and the KAPA to bring a new running and entertainment event to the region.

HIT hard by border closures, residents of Killarney are hoping they can show visitors their home is more than just a transit town.

Killarney Area Promotion Association member Russell James and Spring Creek Mountain Cafe and Cottages owner Bev Ruskey are planning a new 5km walk/run track and event, designed to draw in crowds lost from COVID-19.

Mr James said with no events on the calendar and borders closed, tourism has been ‘decimated’.

“Bonfire night, Picnic Basket Day and Killarney Show, these are all things in the area that were savagely impacted by the lockdown,” Mr James said.

The event will offer visitors the opportunity to experience the beauty of a pristine, private walking trail, in addition to a specially curated lunch and an afternoon of live entertainment.

THE PERFECT SPOT: THE Spring Creek track proposed for the event.

Mr James hopes to host the event in the coming Spring, as he hopes to encourage greater tourism numbers to make up for lost tourism.

“We’re still thinking whether we will wait and launch it as a spring thing,” he said.

“The other thing we were thinking is we can sell it as a really good winter destination which we will meet and talk about on Sunday.”

Mr James said the location in Spring Creek will offer a unique addition to the town, with views not typically accessible to the public.

“If anybody knows anything about this area its probably Queen Mary Falls but we want other things as well,” he said.

Passionate about the town he calls home, Mr James and the association are looking into more ways the area can be promoted as a tourist destination.

“We’re trying to organise what walks are available to advertise the area,” he said.

“We’re even looking into the old train line out Mount Colliery way.”

Living in Killarney since 2016, Mr James fell in love with his partner Sonya and her home town at the Pentath run.

“It’s a magical little spot, it’s one of those unique little gems and as you know it’s called the scenic gem of the downs and that's exactly what it is,” he said.

“There’s really nice people here and it’s been good to be part of a community, it’s still one of those towns representative of what Australia was like growing up for me.”

While the plans aren’t set in stone, Mr James said it will likely be called the ‘Spring Creek Cliff Run’.

“Anything that brings traffic into the area, any more interest we can inspire in coming to the area will benefit the community,” he said.

For updates on the planned event visit Mr James’ Facebook page.