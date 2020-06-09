Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
READY TO RUN: Russell James and his partner Sonya Carr, Mr James is working with business owners and the KAPA to bring a new running and entertainment event to the region.
READY TO RUN: Russell James and his partner Sonya Carr, Mr James is working with business owners and the KAPA to bring a new running and entertainment event to the region.
News

RUN, DON’T WALK: Exciting new event to boost struggling town

Georgie Hewson
9th Jun 2020 11:00 AM
premium_icon Subscriber only

HIT hard by border closures, residents of Killarney are hoping they can show visitors their home is more than just a transit town.

Killarney Area Promotion Association member Russell James and Spring Creek Mountain Cafe and Cottages owner Bev Ruskey are planning a new 5km walk/run track and event, designed to draw in crowds lost from COVID-19.

Mr James said with no events on the calendar and borders closed, tourism has been ‘decimated’.

“Bonfire night, Picnic Basket Day and Killarney Show, these are all things in the area that were savagely impacted by the lockdown,” Mr James said.

The event will offer visitors the opportunity to experience the beauty of a pristine, private walking trail, in addition to a specially curated lunch and an afternoon of live entertainment.

THE PERFECT SPOT: THE Spring Creek track proposed for the event.
THE PERFECT SPOT: THE Spring Creek track proposed for the event.

Mr James hopes to host the event in the coming Spring, as he hopes to encourage greater tourism numbers to make up for lost tourism.

“We’re still thinking whether we will wait and launch it as a spring thing,” he said.

“The other thing we were thinking is we can sell it as a really good winter destination which we will meet and talk about on Sunday.”

Mr James said the location in Spring Creek will offer a unique addition to the town, with views not typically accessible to the public.

“If anybody knows anything about this area its probably Queen Mary Falls but we want other things as well,” he said.

Passionate about the town he calls home, Mr James and the association are looking into more ways the area can be promoted as a tourist destination.

“We’re trying to organise what walks are available to advertise the area,” he said.

“We’re even looking into the old train line out Mount Colliery way.”

Living in Killarney since 2016, Mr James fell in love with his partner Sonya and her home town at the Pentath run.

“It’s a magical little spot, it’s one of those unique little gems and as you know it’s called the scenic gem of the downs and that's exactly what it is,” he said.

“There’s really nice people here and it’s been good to be part of a community, it’s still one of those towns representative of what Australia was like growing up for me.”

While the plans aren’t set in stone, Mr James said it will likely be called the ‘Spring Creek Cliff Run’.

“Anything that brings traffic into the area, any more interest we can inspire in coming to the area will benefit the community,” he said.

For updates on the planned event visit Mr James’ Facebook page.

Warwick Daily News

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        Fireys called to rescue man’s best friend

        premium_icon Fireys called to rescue man’s best friend

        News It took more than seven sets of hands and four hours to set the trapped puppy free.

        NAMED: Everyone ‘appearing’ in Warwick court today

        premium_icon NAMED: Everyone ‘appearing’ in Warwick court today

        News A full list of who will face charges at the Warwick Magistrates Court, updated...

        Dying dad’s final wish after horror workplace accident

        premium_icon Dying dad’s final wish after horror workplace accident

        News Day that ripped this family's life apart with unbearable heartache

        Stressed teachers brace for tough term

        premium_icon Stressed teachers brace for tough term

        Education Teachers are bracing for a tougher time than usual