Run off needed to decide Gold Cup win

Coolah rider Troy Palmer on the way to a score of 90 in the Pryde's EasiFeed Warwick Gold Cup final on Whos Devine and then victory after a run off. Gerard Walsh

CAMPDRAFTING: Coolah (NSW) rider Troy Palmer has won a four-way run off to win the Pryde's EasiFeed Warwick Gold Cup campdraft at the Warwick Showgrounds today.

Regarded as the Melbourne Cup of campdrafting, Palmer rode Whos Devine to victory with a score of 87 in the run off.

The competition started with 926 combinations and there were 38 combinations left when the final started just after noon on Sunday. All finalists had a score of 174 and above in the first two rounds.

Allora rider Sam Campbell was second into the arena to score 88 on The Braes Windsong for a three-round score of 262 and the early lead.

Chinchilla horsewoman Shari Knudsen was next and went to the front with 266 on Donald.

She held the lead until Glen Innes rider Tom Williamson, who was 14th into the arena, scored 91 on One Moore Romance for a total of 267 and the lead.

Eight combinations later, he was joined by Capella rider Steve Comiskey on Delta with 267.

Scott Bandy from Tooma (NSW) was the second last of 38 and made it a four-way tie with 267 on Roc CD.

In the run off, Palmer scored 87 to win from Bandy who ended up second with 83 in the run off.

Comiskey scored 79 in the run off for third and Williamson was fourth after only recording a cut out score of 23 in the run off.

Two Allora riders made the final, Sam Campbell who finished with 262 and his wife Sarah Campbell who went into the final with 177 on Yugilbar Can Roc Again but didn't get a course score in the final.

The campdrafting finished after 2pm and now the final rounds of the Warwick Rodeo APRA National Finals have started.