Runner numbers rocket

THE Warwick Pentath-run has experienced such a surge in popularity, organisers will be doubling volunteer numbers this year.

Pentath-run president Karen Gilchrist said entries have gone through the roof during the past two years. A total of 200 athletes have nominated in all five events so far, and 330 are in one or more events.

"The number of athletes doubled last year and are up again this year, so we are now needing to double the number of volunteers from 25 to 50,” Mrs Gilchrist said.

WIRAC would give all volunteers a free one-month gold YMCA gym membership (with conditions) to thank them, she said.

The annual Daily News Pentath-run is on May 20-21 and Mrs Gilchrist said location and affordability were behind its growing popularity.

The Pentath-run has a smaller number of participants than similar events elsewhere so the athletes enjoy that it's an informal, relaxed weekend, plus everyone loves coming to Warwick.

Organisers have worked with Warwick police, the Department of Transport and Main Roads and Southern Downs Regional Council to increase safety for the larger number of participants this year.

Five events make up the marathon distance of 42.2km. A half marathon has always been the starting event and the 1500m has always been the fifth and last event.

This year every race will start 30 minutes early so there is less traffic on the road for the two longer races Mrs Gilchrist said.

"There hasn't been a Pentath-run dinner for six or seven years so we will have a dinner this year on the Saturday night,” she said.

The dinner will include talks from some past Pentath-run participants about how the event has changed in the 15 years since it started.

Money raised from the event goes to several national charities.

For more information go to the Pentath-run Facebook page.