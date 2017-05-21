Runner wins four events on way to first Pentath-run victory

CELEBRATION TIME: Aidan Hobbs wins the Voyage Fitness Super Heroes 1500m to secure the Daily News Pentath-run overall title.

BRISBANE runner Aidan Hobbs won four of the five events to record an easy win in the Daily News/Pentath-run which finished in the Warwick CBD today.

Hobbs was first across the line in the Voyage Fitness Super Heroes race today to secure the overall win.

His win gave intraining Running and Triathlon Club a clear sweep of the overall men's placings.

Peter Bracken was second and 2015 winner and past Warwick High student Dan Symonds third.

Last week, Symonds tipped in the Daily News that Hobbs and women's winner Kerri Hodge would be at the top of the podium and he was right.

Hobbs started with a second in the half marathon seven seconds behind Charlie Boyle and then won the two shorter events on Saturday and the run from Killarney to Queen Mary Falls this morning before finishing with a 1500m win.

Hodge won the two longer events and was top-three in the other events. She finished third in the 1500m behind Australian under-20 3000m steeplechase champion Brielle Erbacher.

It was a one/two overall finish for intraining athletes with Hobbs and Margot Manning the top two.

Erbacher hails from Toowoomba and only contested three events. She used the Pentath-run as part of her training for the Queensland Cross Country Championships at Maleny when she will run 6km.

Warwick runner Pat Sinnott was on the organising committee for the first Pentath-run and was one of the faster runners in the 1500m today.

He has learnt a trick or two running in hundreds of events as he finished on the right side of the track and not the middle where there was a lot more traffic.

Toolburra runner Lesley Le Vaillant, who is in her 70s, was a winner in the individual events. A number of juniors from Warwick recorded top-three finishes.

Long-time boxer Chris Fox was one of many open runners from Warwick to complete all five events yet again.

Theresa Fabian from intraining completed all five events and is the only runner with 75 Pentath-run legs under her belt in the first 15 years of an event unique to Warwick.

"I run six days a week and compete most weekend and the Pentath-run is the event of the year," she said.