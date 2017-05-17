Runners' passion powers Pentath

COMMITTED COMPETITOR: Former place getter in the Warwick Daily News Pentath-run Georgie Stewart will compete in all five races at her 14th event this weekend.

A RECORD number of runners will compete in the Warwick Daily News Pentathrun at the weekend.

Race co-director Martyn Roberton said more than 2300 runners were already signed up for the racing event, now in its 15th year.

"We're about to approach 2350 people and by the weekend we'll be on almost 2500 crossing the line in total,” Mr Roberton said.

"Of those, 348 are doing all five races - that's after closing at 291 in all five last year so it's fantastic to see those numbers.

"After last year's event we had concerns about jumping from 600 to 800 on average in each race but we've worked really hard to accommodate those figures.”

Warwick runner Georgie Stewart has competed in all five races for 14 years - only missing out in 2012 while she travelled.

The seasoned competitor was living in Toowoomba and had only been running for about a year when she first joined Pentath.

"A group of us runners would go to competitions all together and one of our friends, Paula Blomfield, was involved in organising it when it first started,” Mrs Stewart said.

"It's been really good to see that it's grown and it's been part of the fun to see more and more people involved, be that runners or all the great volunteers.

"It's probably grown the most in the past couple of years with the committee who have been good at getting things on Facebook and social media has really helped it grow.

"With the staggered starts last year, allowing the elites to go first followed by other groups, showed it was possible to have so many people in each race.”

After taking out some personal bests and placing in past races, Mrs Stewart said she continued to compete for the love of it.

"I've had a bad knee and have been working on building muscle,” she said.

"I've continued to run more for fitness and a bit of fun, rather than to try and get great times.

"I'm more of a distance runner so the half marathon has always been my favourite, followed by the 10km ascent at Killarney - it's a tough but very enjoyable and scenic run.”

"I'll be encouraging others in the races at the weekend.”

There is still time to nominate for any of the event- online entries close today at 6pm.

For more information, go to pentathrun.com