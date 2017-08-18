Runners take their turn on Leyburn track

IT WON'T just be cars on track at the Leyburn Sprints track tomorrow morning.

Those eager to get involved in the community event can hit the pavement and take on the one kilometre course for the Leyburn Sprints Fun Run.

Media manager for the event Chris Nixon said the run had been a big hit over the past few years.

"It's usually pretty popular - I couldn't count the numbers but we typically get quite a few of the locals as well as competitors wanting to get involved for something a bit different,” Mr Nixon said.

"People don't need to sign up before hand, they can just show up on the morning and run the track.

"It's pretty informal and it was just another attraction to add to the enjoyment of the event and make a contribution to the community.”

The run will kick off at 7am, beginning from the start of the sprints track on MacIntyre St.

Mr Nixon said entry in the event was just $5 and anyone could join in to walk or run the track.

"There will be some small prizes up for grabs,” he said.

"This year Leyburn State School has been nominated as the local recipient of proceeds from the fun run.”

"It's good to be able to support the future generations through this.”

For those looking to pick up the pace a little, there will be daily raffles to ride in one of the race cars.

For more, go to leyburnmotorsprints.com.au