LOCK UP: Rural crime rife on Southern Downs

THE times have changed.

That's the word from Warwick police after a spate of rural crime has them urging landowners to lock up and be more security conscious.

Detective Sergeant Darren Tamblyn said theft from farms had been rife since February.

"There's been an increase in rural crime this year," he said.

"In the last few weeks, we've had three Land Cruisers stolen, two from Allora and one from Clifton, which was found burned out near Pratten on Saturday.

"We're also investigating diesel thefts from around Clintonvale and thefts from farm machinery across the region.

"One item was an extremely expensive GPS system, which is designed for a specific market and requires a licence to use."

A GPS similar to that stolen from a farm near Warwick. Contributed

Det Sgt Tamblyn said it was time to get serious about farm security.

"People still aren't locking tractors, vehicles, sheds and thieves are taking the opportunities presented to them," he said.

"Those good old days are gone.

"One of those stolen Land Cruisers had the key in the door.

"Farms are even more vulnerable with all the expensive equipment and tools on hand."

Det Sgt Tamblyn said all crimes needed to be reported, no matter how small.

"We're discovering things we were never told about," he said.

"If we know what's going on, then we can commit more resources to solving these crimes.

"If you see anything suspicious, let us know, most rural stations are on call, so we'll get out to check on it.

"Take vehicle and person descriptions and if something goes missing let us know straight away, no matter what it is."

A Land Cruiser similar to that stolen from the Commercial Hotel in Allora in April. Contributed

Former deputy mayor and Swan Creek farmer Ross Bartley knows all too well the frustration of rural theft.

"About 10 years ago, we were constantly being robbed of fuel," he said.

"It was like we were being watched, we'd finish in the paddock and in the morning, the diesel tanks were empty.

"So we tightened security and eventually caught our perpetrators."

Mr Bartley said the family farm was never left unmanned.

"There's always someone on the property and we all keep an eye on neighbours' properties as well," he said.

"As well as cameras, keeping all vehicles, tools and sheds locked up and now fuel supplies are not left out in the open.

"It's a sign of the times unfortunately, but you simply have to be vigilant."