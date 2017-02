Rural Fire Brigade units from the Queensland Fire and Rescue Service were on scene.

TWO Rural Fire Service units from Dalveen were on hand after a grass fire broke out in O'Keefe Rd, Dalveen, today.

The two units headed to the fire just after noon and the fire was extinguished.

After mopping up, the scene was left in the hands of the property owner at 5pm when the Rural Fire Brigade left the scene.