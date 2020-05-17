Rural fire service ‘in a good place’ for season ahead

IN A GOOD PLACE: Rural fireys are well prepared for the upcoming season on the Southern Downs.

IN A GOOD PLACE: Rural fireys are well prepared for the upcoming season on the Southern Downs.

Rural Fire Service area co-ordinator Tim Chittenden said the region is well prepared for the upcoming fire season, as COVID-19 has allowed the service more time.

“COVID-19 restrictions have given us an opportunity to get a lot of our planning done to be in a place where we are in a good position for fire season,” Mr Chittenden said.

“Some really favourable conditions meant we’ve been able to get a number of key burnings done and are ahead of where we’d normally be.”

However, he said it was still unclear if the season would be better than the last.

“It’s a little bit too early to tell if we’ll have a better season with some forecast potential rain around winter,” Mr Chittenden said.

“The forecasts aren’t saying its considerable rainfall so that’ll probably more likely see us get a later start to the fire season more than anything and then depending on the storm season we could have a short, more sharp fire season.

“It really just delays the inevitable.”

Due to the rainfall received early this year, long grass grown around the Southern Downs is the major concern in the service’s preparation for the season in August.

But Mr Chittenden said the dry conditions seen in the last couple months have actually worked fireys’ favour.

“The dry has meant we’ve been able to get in and do burning in cooler months where it’s much safer to do so,” he said.

“If we had good rain in April we would have struggled to do that.”

To the west of Warwick at Leslie Dam, Karara and Leyburn, property owners are urged to begin hazard reduction burning now.

“They got some good rain so there’s a lot of dry grass in those areas and as there’s no cattle to eat the grass because of the drought, these are the owners we’re calling on to get ready now.”

While he expects to play the season by ear, Mr Chittenden said the local service are doing all they can in preparation.

”On the back of the season last year we want to make sure we can get as much prep done to make sure we can limit the season and not get a repeat of last year where we were very busy; for a long time.”