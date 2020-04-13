Rural firefighters urge volunteers to look beyond the red tape

DO WHAT YOU HAVE TO DO: Rural Fire Service Queensland fighting fires during last year’s horror fire season.

DO WHAT YOU HAVE TO DO: Rural Fire Service Queensland fighting fires during last year’s horror fire season.

SOUTHERN DOWNS rural firefighters have voiced concerns that a reduction in volunteers, following the Blue card debacle, could leave their bases fighting double the amount of flames.

A third of Queensland Rural Fire Service (RFS) volunteers refused to comply with the Queensland Government’s demand that they apply for Blue Cards, and as of April 1 will no longer be apart of the organisation.

While the South Western region, which encompasses the Southern Downs, reported a 64 per cent application compliance rate, the Far Northern Region reported a far smaller rate of just 56 per cent.

The Glen first officer John Skinner said the results were unexpected and reflected a possible misunderstanding within the ranks.

“I think the Rural Fire Service expected more than that,” he said.

“There were many reasons why people didn’t apply — some had issues with the way the process was done, some of them didn’t on principle.

“I can understand why they may be up in arms but maybe they didn’t properly understand the Blue Card system and got their back up.”

While all of Mr Skinner’s brigade followed the proposed procedure, he worried what could happen if another nightmare fire season forced the RFS to create taskforces.

“It could happen because we had some good rain in January and February but the grass is starting to die off, and we’re heading into winter with substantial undergrowth,” he said.

“That means come spring, we could see some big fires.

“We’ve had people go to Peregian Beach, Canungra, and in 2018, up near Bundaberg.

“It would an onus on us if a taskforce was put together again for fires away from our area.”

Dalveen first officer Ron Hocking said the red tape had brought to light who were the active members in the organisation statewide.

Mr Hocking had held several application nights for his crew in the lead up to the March 31 deadline to help assist members filling in the paperwork and said almost all jumped at the opportunity, reflecting how recent fires had strengthened the region’s attitude.

“Of all the members who went to fires over the last five years, all bar one signed up and operationally it might be true reflection of active members for the service,” he said.

“I think it reflects the community spirit. We had pretty big fires down here and it brought the community together and made them realise how important fire volunteers and the emergency services were as a whole.

Of those members who came for help, many only had issues with the process rather than the implication, said Mr Hocking.

“A lot (of our volunteers) came to us to check it was all filled out correctly and a lot said it got sent out in the mail but because they were busy with fires and drought, it got lost and forgotten and time got in the way,” he said.

Both Mr Skinner and Mr Hocking agreed the card was about creating community confidence and that it was an administrative necessity of helping out the community.

“I keep telling everyone we haven’t been singled out. It’s the same for all emergency services and paperwork is just paperwork,” Mr Hocking said.

“If we need to assist urbans with a car accident, we may have to be there in a support capacity to comfort children while urbans and ambulance deal with parents and parents just like that confidence to know that, yep, that’s checked off.

“We joined up to help the community and that’s our focus. There will more than likely be another form at some day down the track but at the end of the day, it’s a form, mandated by the government to ensure we can continue to protect and the help the community around us.”

“Most realised it’s a part of being a volunteer. You do what you have to do,” Mr Skinner said.