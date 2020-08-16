RURAL PROPERTY BOOM: Top 10 biggest sellers

ON SALE: These are 10 of the most eye-catching rural properties up for grabs in Warwick right now. Picture: contributed

WARWICK’S rural properties are being snapped up as soon as they hit the market, with the coronavirus pandemic driving a huge number of new residents to the regions.

According to industry leaders at RealEstate.com, the coronavirus pandemic has seen a “super boom” of city dwellers seeking a tree-change in rural areas.

Warwick and its surrounds have been no exception, and there’s certainly no shortage of sprawling rural properties, so here’s 10 of the biggest catches on the market right now.

1) 164 Bellinghams Rd

PRICE: $1,975,000

This 513.95ha grazing property in Loch Lomond touts a homestead with six bedrooms, two bathrooms, a large kitchen and dining area, and two living rooms.

Including 1,270 acres of grazing land and 200 acres of cultivated land, the property is watered by seven dams and two mills, and has six paddocks, four stables, and a number of sheds.

2) 90 Cobons Rd

PRICE: FOR AUCTION

This Loch Lomond property is situated on 108.05ha, 267 acres of which is divided into three grazing paddocks with a carrying capacity of 50-60 steers.

Along with a three-bedroom, three-bathroom homestead, the property also boasts eight dams, a number of cattle yards, six water tanks, and a shed equipped with bathroom and kitchenette.

3) Upper Freestone (address available upon application)

PRICE: $1,495,000

Situated on 129.5ha, this two-bedroom home in Upper Freestone is highset with parking underneath and is fitted out with both a slow combustion stove and wood stove inside for heating and cooking.

The remaining land has a plantation of about 500 olive trees, three dams, a bore, and two sheds.

4) Willowvale (address available upon request)

PRICE: EXPRESSIONS OF INTEREST

This Willowvale home with three bedrooms, four bathrooms, spacious open living areas, and an outdoor pool and entertainment area is set on 1.69ha of land.

The property also comes with a powered shed with a kitchenette, two garages, three in-ground water tanks, and a small orchard of fruit trees.

5) 21 Holzwarts Rd

PRICE: $1,298,000

This four-bedroom, three-bathroom Queenslander built on 8.5ha in Warwick is “designed for entertaining”, with wraparound verandas and a large outdoor entertainment area.

The spacious two-storey home also comes with two kitchens, a sunroom, library, music room or study nook, media room.

6) 49 Mount Tabor Rd

PRICE: AVAILABLE UPON APPLICATION

Located on 1.1ha at Sladevale, this four-bedroom, two-bathroom home also comes equipped with an office, open plan kitchen and living areas, and vaulted ceilings.

The outdoor kitchen and entertaining area, manicured garden, powered shed, and two rainwater tanks.

7) 452 Glenvale Rd

PRICE: $1,200,000 – $1,300,000

Situated on more than 100ha, this spacious Leslie Dam “rural lifestyle property” has four bedrooms, three large living rooms, a furnished kitchen, an “expansive” billiards room with snooker table included.

The property also features a shed fitted out as a small home with bedroom, kitchen, and living areas, along with a 3,000-tree apricot orchard and two dams.

8) 134 Mays Lane

PRICE: $1,200,000

This Warwick livestock property, set on 85.2ha near The Hermitage, comes with four bedrooms, three large living areas, two bathrooms, and an outdoor entertainment area with “stunning views”.

The rest of the acreage has a number of cattle yards, an equipped bore with three dams, duck and chicken pens, and a tractor and slasher in “very good condition”.

9) Warwick CBD (address available upon application)

PRICE: $1,100,000

Situated on 50.59ha near the Warwick CBD, this property is marketed as a grazier’s dream, with 125 acres of “grazing country” divided into four paddocks with an equipped bore and mill.

The recently renovated four-bedroom Queenslander home is equipped with spacious living and dining areas, a multipurpose room, and an ensuite and office in the main bedroom.

10) 131 Sunday Plains Rd

PRICE: $1,100,000

Touting “picturesque” views from the top of Cambanora Gorge in Mount Colliery, this three-bedroom property known as “Sunday Reef” sits on a 72ha block.

Described as “self-sufficient” with solar power and 78,000 litre rainwater capacity, this residence also comes with an open plan living, kitchen, and dining area and a three-car garage.