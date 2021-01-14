Menu
LOCKED UP: Police are urging rural Southern Downs residents to tighten up their security measures. Picture: file
News

Rural residents urged to up security amid theft wave

Jessica Paul
14th Jan 2021 1:00 PM
RURAL Southern Downs residents are being urged to tighten up their security measures as a rash of brazen thefts sweeps across the area.

Queensland Police is encouraging property owners to “make their mark” in an effort to reduce rural theft.

According to a statement from Texas police Sergeant Greg Finucane, the initiative would focus on making stolen property and the perpetrators easier to trace.

“Keep a record of serial numbers and photos of valuable items. Note or photograph registration plates and vehicles that appear suspicious or attend your property,” Sgt Finucane said.

“Engrave, stamp, or paint an identifying mark unique to you – this might be your registered cattle brand or your initials and date of birth.

“Lock your vehicles, house, and shed when away even for short periods of time, remove valuable items out of sight, and report any missing items to police as soon as possible.”

Sgt Finucane noted distinctly marking items which may otherwise seem generic would go a long way toward recovering them if stolen.

“Have you considered how many of the same coloured quad bikes, generators, portable fridges, bicycles, and toolboxes are stolen each year?” he said.

“When intercepting vehicles and going to houses (with) stolen property, police may be able to identify stolen property with distinguishing marks.”

The urgent warning comes as a petty crime wave sweeps the Texas area.

