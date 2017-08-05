RV friendly store opens in Warwick

IN A move designed to capture more of the grey nomad market, former Allora business Downs Caravan and RV has moved to Warwick.

Owner Melissa Jones said the family-owned business had been operating for three years.

"When my father passed away, I took over the running of the business,” she said.

"I wanted to keep his legacy alive and grow and expand the business. And we felt Warwick would be the best place to do that.”

The store stocks a wide range of caravan and RV components and accessories and has noticed a surge in business since moving to their new home at Shop 2, 57 Grafton St.

"People are already starting to find about us,” Miss Jones said.

"We've definitely had a lot more people come through here in the four weeks we've been here, than in a similar period at the old location.

"We do whatever we can to help our customers, and if we don't have something in stock, we'll get it.”

Miss Jones said Warwick could do a little bit to become more RV friendly.

"This town is a major highway junction for travellers heading north, east, south and west,” she said.

"It's a huge market and these people have money to spend, so it couldn't hurt to do more to make them feel welcome.”