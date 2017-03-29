Ryanie's raises $145K for dementia

A WARWICK businessman's frustration at watching his grandparents' memories fade inspired him to help support those with dementia.

For the past 16 years Brendan Ryan has held charity dinners, raffles and annual car shows next to his tyre company, Ryanie for Tyres, to raise money for Warwick BlueCare and the city's dementia support group.

Mr Ryan said it was the close relationships he had with his grandmothers, who each suffered from dementia, that inspired him to donate to elderly support services.

"Watching their memories fade and seeing them lose their independence was very difficult and I decided I'd do whatever I could with the help of the community to help raise money for people with dementia,” Mr Ryan said.

"They went into care and it's good to know that these funds can help make a difference to other people with dementia in respite facility.” Mr Ryan's efforts have provided dementia services with almost $145,000 in donations and he plans to continue fundraising.

This month he delivered $1200 cheques to Warwick Blue Care, which will use the money to upgrade facilities.

Pam Eather, who runs the Warwick dementia support group, also received $1200 towards a renovation project the group has been working on to establish a local respite centre.

She said the group was forging ahead with its plans with the help of Mr Ryan's donation.

The respite unit will either be a day or overnight facility for carers to drop off dementia sufferers and take a break.

"I have a smile from ear to ear after being given such a generous donation for such a good cause,” Ms Eather said.

Mr Ryan thanked Warwick Betta Home Living, which donated most of the big-ticket prizes for his annual raffle.