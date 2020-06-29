Sacha Baron Cohen’s outrageous new prank

Sacha Baron Cohen gatecrashed a right-wing event in Washington while posing as a racist country singer - where he encouraged the crowd to chant along to lyrics about liberals getting "chopped up" or "injected with the Wuhan flu," viral footage shows.

Dressed as a pot-bellied singer in denim dungarees and a cowboy hat, the "Borat" comedian tricked organisers of Saturday's event by the "Three Percenters" militia group by producing a last-minute big-money donation, according to reports and organisers.

The professional prankster then took to the stage in Olympia, getting some of the audience to chant along with extreme lyrics - with organisers saying a team of armed security guards stopped them from pulling the plug.

… and deep in disguise at the rally.

Footage shows Cohen singing about former President Barack Obama, coronavirus expert Dr Anthony Fauci, CNN and "mask wearers" getting injected with the "Wuhan flu".

He also wished the same for "sushi eaters" - and worse for "Chinese people," singing that they should "nuke them up like in World War II." Watch below:

Dressed as a hillbilly, Sasha Baron Cohen infiltrated a rally being held by “The Washington State Three Percenters” - a right wing militia group — and took over the stage.



I’m crying...pic.twitter.com/cIydi6kqWh — Rex Chapman🏇🏼 (@RexChapman) June 28, 2020

Turning on the World Health Organization and journalists, he got cheers when suggesting they should "chop them up like the Saudis do," seemingly a sick reference to murdered journalist Jamal Khashoggi.

"Hillary Clinton, what we gonna do? Lock her up like we used to do," he sang - while joking that Bill Gates' manhood was "micro soft."

Event organiser Matt Marshall said they "tried to pull the plug" in horror at the "incredibly racist song," but said Cohen's team included "four armed-security on the generator, so we couldn't even cut the power".

When they finally "bum-rushed the stage," the Who is America? prankster and his entourage fled in a waiting ambulance that pretended to be on an emergency call, Marshall said in a video interview.

Other images suggest Cohen then came back, pretending to be a video journalist while wearing a grey wig and beard.

"They spent a lot of money to make us look bad," Marshall said, later tweeting, "Thanks for the publicity. Can't wait for the video of me throwing Cohen off the stage."

Baron Cohen (right) previously donned disguises for his show Who Is America, even fooling former Vice President Dick Cheney (left). Picture: Showtime via AP

The Three Percenters' chapter - a group founded by longtime militiaman Michael Brian Vanderboegh - said it was "appalled" with the "clown-face" comedian who sparked "repugnance".

Some on Twitter were less-then convinced, however.

"If it was so 'racist' to them, why were people clapping along until they realised he was trolling? Hmm," one asked.

I love that over a decade after filming Borat, Sacha Baron Cohen can still go to America and hold up a mirror to who republicans really are... pic.twitter.com/pvQ7vXEmRX — Femi (@Femi_Sorry) June 28, 2020

The group insisted it has members of "every race, religion, and creed" and Cohen's "bad taste and behaviour represents the antithesis" of the group's ideals.

The Southern Poverty Law Center lists the Three Percenters as an anti-government militia group, saying the name refers to the "dubious historical claim that only 3 per cent of American colonists fought against the British during the War of Independence".

Cohen has yet to comment on the appearance. Some speculated that it could have been a stunt for a new series of Who is America? but the program's US network Showtime has not commented, said Variety.

