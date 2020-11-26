Sacked truckie caught drink riding days after court ban

An out of work truck driver says he's turning his life around after alcohol abuse damaged his relationships and cost him his job.

Jason John Roberts was disqualified from driving when he was spotted riding his motorbike while drunk on October 16.

Police were called to a Beerwah street where they found Roberts at his home.

He told police he only rode around his block.

Police prosecutor Rebecca Lambert said Roberts was taken to a police station where he returned a breath alcohol concentration of 0.18 per cent.

Roberts had previous convictions for drink driving and his licence had been disqualified on October 14.

The 48-year-old on Wednesday pleaded guilty to driving while disqualified by a court order, driving under the influence of alcohol, driving an uninsured vehicle, driving an unregistered vehicle and driving a vehicle with cancelled number plates.

Duty lawyer Jason Todman said Roberts had lost his job as a truck driver as a result of his drink driving.

"For a long period of time, he's had a significant problem with alcohol and doesn't know why he drinks to excess," he said.

"It's particularly picked up in the past two or three years."

Mr Todman said Roberts was addressing his issues and planned to enter a rehabilitation centre.

He tendered letters to the court.

Magistrate Maxine Baldwin said alcoholism was a disease which Roberts had to manage.

"No one wants to see their loved ones, their kids, their parents or their spouse killed by a drunk driver," she said.

"All you'd have to do was run into a kid.

"Kids have no peripheral vision until they're 14 years old and they absolutely do not look."

Roberts was sentenced to three months in jail, suspended for two years.

He was disqualified from driving for three years.

Roberts told the court he had damaged family relationships due to his alcohol use and that was a motive for him to partake in rehabilitation.