Saddle bronc is tough to judge, a thrill to watch

Many rodeo judges find the saddle bronc ride the most difficult to judge.

It is more precise than the other two rough stock events which can be 'wild and woolly' and the judge must concentrate on so many aspects to ensure he comes up with the right score.

All rough stock events are eight seconds in duration, not a long time when you're watching but a lifetime when you're on board.

The judges each have 50 points to award, 25 for the bronc, and 25 for the quality of the ride.

Judges look at how well the horse bucks and in order to gain top points, the horse must jump and kick throughout the ride and the more effort the horse puts into the ride, the more points given.

Should the horse be more difficult to ride by turning back, jumping sideways or 'double-stepping,' that is, dropping his front feet into the ground at slightly different times, more points can be awarded.

The rider who gets the top points will have a very clean spurring action, will reach well forward of the horse's shoulders with his feet when the horse's hooves hit the ground and will sweep his feet right back as the horse jumps away. He will not miss what is called a 'lick' with his feet.

Those who fail to keep their spurring action going, who don't reach far enough forward or who 'hang in the belly' will lose points, sometimes a lot of points.

Riders can be disqualified for not holding their 'mark-out' at the beginning of the ride, that is, have their feet in or past the break of the horse's shoulder when its front feet hit the ground on the first jump from the chutes, by losing an oxbow, by touching the animal or himself with his free hand or by being bucked off.

A good saddle bronc ride is a pleasure to watch.