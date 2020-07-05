Broncos stand by embattled Seibold

GOSFORD, AUSTRALIA – JULY 04: Broncos coach Anthony Seibold speaks at a press conference after the round eight NRL match between the New Zealand Warriors and the Brisbane Broncos at Central Coast Stadium on July 04, 2020 in Gosford, Australia. (Photo by Mark Metcalfe/Getty Images)

Anthony Seibold has survived the axe despite his side slumping to a grim low after inexplicably crashing to their sixth consecutive defeat against the lowly Warriors in Gosford.

As they did last weekend, the club's board came out in defence of their coach despite the club being without a win in in 106 days.

Alex Glenn is comforted after Brisbane Broncos’ defeat to New Zealand.

"Today is about reaffirming my support for the coach," Broncos boss Paul White told media on Sunday morning.

It comes after players were reduced to tears after a disastrous 26-16 loss to New Zealand Warriors on Saturday.

Brisbane Broncos board has backed coach Anthony Seibold after Saturday’s loss to New Zealand Warriors.

"The reaction you saw from the players last night shows just how much they're hurting," White said.

"We will stay the course.

"We will keep providing the necessary support but we are acutely aware of the position we are in.

"We know we are up against it.

"I want to reinforce our support for the coach, the coaching staff and the playing group.

"We are six weeks in to the restart of the game.

"I know we have lost six games but we started the season with two wins."

White conceded that other NRL clubs had handled the COVID-era challenges "much better" than the Broncos.

Quizzed on the possible changes to the coaching staff, White said "we are not going to make decisions like that six weeks into a recommenced season".

The Broncos have lost their past six matches to slump to 14th and will have the blowtorch on them ahead of next weekend's home clash with bottom side Canterbury.